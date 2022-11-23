KFX Symbol Changer

4
KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average (3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer.

This indicator allows you to create a Symbol list and change between symbols of the current chart or Timeframe by selecting the appropriate button. On Chart there are three(3) multi timeframe Moving Averages shown (selected by you), ATR Value MTF ( selected by you - helps with setting SL and TP), RSI Value MTF (selected by you) and a Candle Timer.  

Features:

- Symbol Changer: Change Symbol and Timeframe of Chart.  (selected by you) 
- Moving Averages MTF 3x.  (selected by you) 
- ATR Value MTF (Points/Pips) on Chart.  (selected by you) 
- RSI Value MTF on Chart.  (selected by you) 

- Candle Timer (Current Timeframe).

* KFX Dashboard: Price Action + Strength + Trade Monitoring. *

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89625

* KFX Dashboard EA: Add to Profitable Trades + Auto set TP/SL ATR/Points + Price Action + Strength + Trade Monitoring +++ *

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90428


İncelemeler 3
Jason Carson
474
Jason Carson 2023.08.07 20:08 
 

I only use it for the symbol changer. Really need a version that doesn't include all the other stuff that gets in the way. I set all the colors to none. But when hovering over the chart, the popup for this KFX changer shows up everywhere which is annoying. Would be 5 stars if it was just the changer.

leo1618
94
leo1618 2022.12.09 10:16 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

carterluk3
24
carterluk3 2022.11.27 07:55 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

