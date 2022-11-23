KFX Symbol Changer

KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average (3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer.





This indicator allows you to create a Symbol list and change between symbols of the current chart or Timeframe by selecting the appropriate button. On Chart there are three(3) multi timeframe Moving Averages shown (selected by you), ATR Value MTF ( selected by you - helps with setting SL and TP), RSI Value MTF (selected by you) and a Candle Timer.

Features:

- Symbol Changer: Change Symbol and Timeframe of Chart. (selected by you)

- Moving Averages MTF 3x. (selected by you)

- ATR Value MTF (Points/Pips) on Chart. (selected by you)

- RSI Value MTF on Chart. (selected by you)

