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Valeriia Mishchenko

Golden Pickaxe

Valeriia Mishchenko
Valeriia Mishchenko

Valeriia Mishchenko

4.2 (277)
14 products 11 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
173 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2023 212%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 845
Profit Trades:
2 711 (95.28%)
Loss Trades:
134 (4.71%)
Best trade:
520.80 USD
Worst trade:
-162.77 USD
Gross Profit:
8 393.70 USD (460 734 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 999.12 USD (370 911 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
159 (200.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
611.69 USD (60)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
12.03%
Max deposit load:
0.99%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.61
Long Trades:
1 467 (51.56%)
Short Trades:
1 378 (48.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
1.19 USD
Average Profit:
3.10 USD
Average Loss:
-37.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-513.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-513.42 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.83%
Annual Forecast:
10.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.39 USD
Maximal:
513.42 USD (16.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.84% (206.80 USD)
By Equity:
2.20% (248.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2845
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 99K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +520.80 USD
Worst trade: -163 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 60
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +200.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -513.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICEMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.22 00:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.03 05:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 09:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Pickaxe
999 USD per month
212%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
173
100%
2 845
95%
12%
1.67
1.19
USD
41%
1:300
Copy

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