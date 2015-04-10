Wolfe Waves Builder

4.33
Join trading with the WolfeWaveBuilder indicator! This is a unique tool created specifically for obtaining the most successful and profitable investment decisions. It is ideal for live accounts and benefits from a thoroughly tested and virtually guaranteed trading strategy. Don't miss your opportunity! Start making money trading with the WolfeWaveBuilder indicator!

MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/82360


Indicator Features

  •      Gives signals for the Wolfe Waves strategy.
  •      Shows trends.
  •      A proven and effective strategy that has been used since 1980!
  •      Simple entry signals.
  •      Doesn't redraw and doesn't lag.
  •      There is a sound signal, notifications on E-Mail and phone.


Instruction

Wait until the arrow appears, a message appears in the terminal or a notification to the mail, phone. You open a deal. It is recommended to exit when the price crosses the line 1-4. For a better understanding of the strategy, it is recommended to read the theory.


Basic settings

  •      High_period - The minimum number of bars for calculating high period models
  •      Low_period - Minimum number of bars for calculating low period models
  •      Trigger_Sens - Minimum number of bars to calculate fractals
  •      Send Alert On Mail - send notifications to the mailbox. True to send, False not to send. Set up an SMTP server for sending. Service->Settings->Mail
  •      Send Push message - send push notifications to the Metatrader app on your phone. True to send, False not to send. To receive messages, install the application and log in to your trading account.
  •      EnableAlertOnPoint5 - Sound signal and message when the number 5 appears, indicating that it is time to enter a trade
  •      Draw_Channel - Draw an equidistant channel by points 2-3-4 or not, allows you to see the Sweet Zone, which indicates a potential trade entry zone
  •      MaxBarsToCount - Number of bars on history
  •      forceCleanup - True - display only correct models that have wave 5, False - display all models


Good luck!

Reviews 9
Martin Brown
803
Martin Brown 2025.05.28 14:04 
 

I've used many Wolfe Wave tools. All of them give different points and readings for their determination of a "Wolfe Wave". This is the most consistent of them all. It works best for me on the 1-Hour chart. 5 STARS.

intan08
1390
intan08 2021.09.01 11:54 
 

Indispensable indicator!

Tony Born
371
Tony Born 2019.07.25 17:34 
 

This is a good indicator, does the job well.

