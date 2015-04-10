Wolfe Waves Builder
- Indicators
- Mihail Moroz
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 4 June 2022
- Activations: 5
MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/82360
Indicator Features
- Gives signals for the Wolfe Waves strategy.
- Shows trends.
- A proven and effective strategy that has been used since 1980!
- Simple entry signals.
- Doesn't redraw and doesn't lag.
- There is a sound signal, notifications on E-Mail and phone.
Wait until the arrow appears, a message appears in the terminal or a notification to the mail, phone. You open a deal. It is recommended to exit when the price crosses the line 1-4. For a better understanding of the strategy, it is recommended to read the theory.
Instruction
Basic settings
- High_period - The minimum number of bars for calculating high period models
- Low_period - Minimum number of bars for calculating low period models
- Trigger_Sens - Minimum number of bars to calculate fractals
- Send Alert On Mail - send notifications to the mailbox. True to send, False not to send. Set up an SMTP server for sending. Service->Settings->Mail
- Send Push message - send push notifications to the Metatrader app on your phone. True to send, False not to send. To receive messages, install the application and log in to your trading account.
- EnableAlertOnPoint5 - Sound signal and message when the number 5 appears, indicating that it is time to enter a trade
- Draw_Channel - Draw an equidistant channel by points 2-3-4 or not, allows you to see the Sweet Zone, which indicates a potential trade entry zone
- MaxBarsToCount - Number of bars on history
- forceCleanup - True - display only correct models that have wave 5, False - display all models
I've used many Wolfe Wave tools. All of them give different points and readings for their determination of a "Wolfe Wave". This is the most consistent of them all. It works best for me on the 1-Hour chart. 5 STARS.