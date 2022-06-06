Wolfe Waves Builder MT5

Join trading with the WolfeWaveBuilder indicator! This is a unique tool created specifically for obtaining the most successful and profitable investment decisions. It is ideal for live accounts and benefits from a thoroughly tested and virtually guaranteed trading strategy. Don't miss your opportunity! Start making money trading with the WolfeWaveBuilder indicator!

MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/8920


Indicator Features

  •      Gives signals for the Wolfe Waves strategy.
  •      Shows trends.
  •      A proven and effective strategy that has been used since 1980!
  •      Simple entry signals.
  •      Doesn't redraw and doesn't lag.
  •      There is a sound signal, notifications on E-Mail and phone.


Instruction

Wait until the arrow appears, a message appears in the terminal or a notification to the mail, phone. You open a deal. It is recommended to exit when the price crosses the line 1-4. For a better understanding of the strategy, it is recommended to read the theory.



Basic settings

  •      High_period - The minimum number of bars for calculating high period models
  •      Low_period - Minimum number of bars for calculating low period models
  •      Trigger_Sens - Minimum number of bars to calculate fractals
  •      Send Alert On Mail - send notifications to the mailbox. True to send, False not to send. Set up an SMTP server for sending. Service->Settings->Mail
  •      Send Push message - send push notifications to the Metatrader app on your phone. True to send, False not to send. To receive messages, install the application and log in to your trading account.
  •      EnableAlertOnPoint5 - Sound signal and message when the number 5 appears, indicating that it is time to enter a trade
  •      Draw_Channel - Draw an equidistant channel by points 2-3-4 or not, allows you to see the Sweet Zone, which indicates a potential trade entry zone
  •      MaxBarsToCount - Number of bars on history
  •      forceCleanup - True - display only correct models that have wave 5, False - display all models


Good luck!


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Meridian Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
4 (3)
Indicators
Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
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Wolfe Waves Builder
Mihail Moroz
4.33 (9)
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Join trading with the WolfeWaveBuilder indicator! This is a unique tool created specifically for obtaining the most successful and profitable investment decisions. It is ideal for live accounts and benefits from a thoroughly tested and virtually guaranteed trading strategy. Don't miss your opportunity! Start making money trading with the WolfeWaveBuilder indicator! MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/82360 Indicator Features      Gives signals for the Wolfe Waves strategy.     
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