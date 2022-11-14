Divergence Custome Hedge Mt4

5

This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator....

The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style.

Can be used on any pairs.

Inputs.

Close Money- this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the EA will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20.

Nearby Hedge Pips- this basically determine the distance of pips between your buy and sell order, for example you set nearby hedge pips at 10 and the EA take a buy, at the 10th pip in negative the EA will now open a sell.

Lot 1- this is the first order lot size.

Lot 2- this is the second order lot size.

Lot 3- this is the third order lot size.

Lot 4- this is the fourth order lot size.

Lot 5- this is the fifth order lot size.

Lot 6- this is the sixth order lot size.

Lot 7- this is the seventh order lot size.

Lot 8- this is the eighth order lot size.

Mode- this is the title for the MACD settings.


Note...

Please optimize and test this EA to your best settings before placing on live account 




//////Best Regards//////


Recensioni 8
xym8691336
24
xym8691336 2023.09.10 05:22 
 

非常好用的EA

Ionel.C
405
Ionel.C 2023.05.04 09:04 
 

I thank the author for his altruism. I tested this EA and I can say that there is only one problem to solve, that it is possible that at some point the account will be emptied. I propose a change in the sense that after the third hedging operation, the transaction should be closed at breakeven.

Ynal Al Khalil
1140
Ynal Al Khalil 2023.01.30 14:11 
 

excellent EA, if there is a version of this ea to use without MACD Indicator.

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:11 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Trencitas
167
Trencitas 2023.08.18 12:13 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

I thank the author for his altruism. I tested this EA and I can say that there is only one problem to solve, that it is possible that at some point the account will be emptied. I propose a change in the sense that after the third hedging operation, the transaction should be closed at breakeven.

Natali Vandros
602
Natali Vandros 2023.03.04 16:07 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

This is not working on my platform , when I download mt4 and mt5 version both of them went to mt5 terminal and in mt5 market I couln,t find and get them , please tell me what to do ?

excellent EA, if there is a version of this ea to use without MACD Indicator.

In my opinion, this expert advisor is excellent. If another one is added,(Close_Money) - minus means determining the value of the loss, and also adding working hours and days to this expert advisor, and it will be excellent. I hope that from the owner of the advisor.

Shamary A Guy
5674
Risposta dello sviluppatore Shamary A Guy 2023.02.12 18:07
Thank you for your review.
