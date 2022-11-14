Divergence Custome Hedge Mt4

This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator....

The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style.

Can be used on any pairs.

Inputs.

Close Money- this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the EA will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20.

Nearby Hedge Pips- this basically determine the distance of pips between your buy and sell order, for example you set nearby hedge pips at 10 and the EA take a buy, at the 10th pip in negative the EA will now open a sell.





Lot 1- this is the first order lot size.

Lot 2- this is the second order lot size. Lot 3- this is the third order lot size . Lot 4- this is the fourth order lot size. Lot 5- this is the fifth order lot size. Lot 6- this is the sixth order lot size. Lot 7- this is the seventh order lot size. Lot 8- this is the eighth order lot size. Mode- this is the title for the MACD settings.





Note...

Please optimize and test this EA to your best settings before placing on live account







