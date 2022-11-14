Divergence Custome Hedge Mt4

5

This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator....

The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style.

Can be used on any pairs.

Inputs.

Close Money- this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the EA will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20.

Nearby Hedge Pips- this basically determine the distance of pips between your buy and sell order, for example you set nearby hedge pips at 10 and the EA take a buy, at the 10th pip in negative the EA will now open a sell.

Lot 1- this is the first order lot size.

Lot 2- this is the second order lot size.

Lot 3- this is the third order lot size.

Lot 4- this is the fourth order lot size.

Lot 5- this is the fifth order lot size.

Lot 6- this is the sixth order lot size.

Lot 7- this is the seventh order lot size.

Lot 8- this is the eighth order lot size.

Mode- this is the title for the MACD settings.


Note...

Please optimize and test this EA to your best settings before placing on live account 




//////Best Regards//////


Avis 8
xym8691336
24
xym8691336 2023.09.10 05:22 
 

非常好用的EA

Ionel.C
405
Ionel.C 2023.05.04 09:04 
 

I thank the author for his altruism. I tested this EA and I can say that there is only one problem to solve, that it is possible that at some point the account will be emptied. I propose a change in the sense that after the third hedging operation, the transaction should be closed at breakeven.

Ynal Al Khalil
1140
Ynal Al Khalil 2023.01.30 14:11 
 

excellent EA, if there is a version of this ea to use without MACD Indicator.

HFT Flame Mt5
Shamary A Guy
5 (2)
Utilitaires
This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading. This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage abo
FREE
HFT Flame Mt4
Shamary A Guy
Utilitaires
This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading. This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage abo
FREE
Divergence Custome Hedge Mt5
Shamary A Guy
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator.... The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style. Inputs. Close Money-   this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the   EA  will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20. Nearby Hedge Pips-   this basically determine the   distance of pips  between yo
FREE
Templerfx Nightmare
Shamary A Guy
Experts
Templerfx Nightmare is an EA that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze data of many indicators. EA will have the best option to enter orders. The biggest difference of Templerfx Nightmare  is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible because of a set of indicators to control entry points and manage open orders.  This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index ) pair on the M15 timeframe on a spec
Répondre à l'avis