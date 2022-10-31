Next Candle Timer Pro
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
Next Candle Timer Pro displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management with trade to wait next moments.
Feature Highlights
- Tracks server time not local time
- Configurable Text Color and Font Size
- Optional Visualization of the Symbol Daily Variation
- Optimized to reduce CPU usage
- Every time frame will automatic get remain timing.
Input Parameters
- Color as Label
- Anchor of the label a sort assign
- Position of timer: true/false
- Text Font Size
- Text Color
Is a nice indicator. Thanks