Next Candle Timer Pro

5

Next Candle Timer Pro displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management with trade to wait next moments.

Feature Highlights

  • Tracks server time not local time
  • Configurable Text Color and Font Size
  • Optional Visualization of the Symbol Daily Variation
  • Optimized to reduce CPU usage
  • Every time frame will automatic get remain timing.

Input Parameters

  • Color as Label
  • Anchor of the label a sort assign
  • Position of timer: true/false
  • Text Font Size
  • Text Color














Reviews 3
yesidpintor
44
yesidpintor 2022.11.14 18:11 
 

Is a nice indicator. Thanks

Luiz Stopa
37
Luiz Stopa 2022.11.05 03:55 
 

Muito bom.

Алексей Ко
140
Алексей Ко 2022.11.04 15:36 
 

Great job! Thank you very much!

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Synchronized Cross Hair I Spread I Candle Timer
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Synchronized cross indicators allow you to link crosshairs from multiple chart windows. This means that moving the crosshair on the chart automatically moves all other crosshairs at the  different time frame so user can easily identify market moving and target to get as per timing . How To Used Cross hair: 1)When you drag and drop all open chart  2)any of chart click     press A for Active Cross Hair and display the all the chart .     press D for De-Active Cross Hair and Remove Line or the cha
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On the price chart, the market session indicator shows the trading hours in New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. The beginning and ending times of each trading session can be manually set. Features: Show main sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York. Highlight with colored lines and draw objects. You can identify graphically sessions volatility for overlapping sessions. It includes eighteen movable parameters, includingParameters: Sidney session begin - Sydney trading session start hour
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The Scalper’s Command Center: NumpadTrading EA Philosophy: Human Intent + Algorithmic Speed. By mapping the MetaTrader 5 engine to your Numpad, we eliminate the "point-and-click" lag that kills scalping profits. Intelligent Guardrails (Risk Logic) Before you press a key, the EA is already working in the background: The "CandleWise" Throttle: Prevents revenge trading by capping executions per candle (e.g., max 3 trades). Once hit, the EA locks until the next candle print. Smart SL/TP: Every entr
Magic Key Trade Pro
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The Core Philosophy: Ultra-Fast Execution In the world of scalping, milliseconds matter. This configuration utilizes a Fixed Lot Size strategy combined with lightning-fast keyboard triggers to ensure you never miss a price level.  CandleWise Trade Logic This feature restricts trade frequency to prevent "over-trading" during volatile moves. Per-Candle Limit: You can set a limit (e.g., 2 or 3 trades) per candle. Execution: Once the limit is reached, the EA ignores keyboard inputs until a new candl
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yesidpintor
44
yesidpintor 2022.11.14 18:11 
 

Is a nice indicator. Thanks

Alpesh Ramani
1961
Reply from developer Alpesh Ramani 2022.11.14 18:27
Thanks yesidpintor
Luiz Stopa
37
Luiz Stopa 2022.11.05 03:55 
 

Muito bom.

Alpesh Ramani
1961
Reply from developer Alpesh Ramani 2022.11.07 05:59
Thanks for using our products
Алексей Ко
140
Алексей Ко 2022.11.04 15:36 
 

Great job! Thank you very much!

Alpesh Ramani
1961
Reply from developer Alpesh Ramani 2022.11.04 15:48
Thanks for using our products
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