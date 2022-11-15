Synchronized Cross Hair I Spread I Candle Timer





Synchronized cross indicators allow you to link crosshairs from multiple chart windows. This means that moving the crosshair on the chart automatically moves all other crosshairs at the different time frame so user can easily identify market moving and target to get as per timing.

How To Used Cross hair:

1)When you drag and drop all open chart

2)any of chart click

press A for Active Cross Hair and display the all the chart .

press D for De-Active Cross Hair and Remove Line or the chart .





For example, if you move the mouse pointer on the M5 timeframe (see screenshot), the crosshairs will appear as a line on the higher timeframe and as an area on the lower or higher timeframe. This makes it easier to associate timeframes.





Displays the current market information with a per-second update.

Spread size; Profit display Amount: for short and long positions; Profit display Percetage : for short and long positions;





The input parameters are:

Show profit : True/False Show profit in percents : True/False Show spread : True/False Show time to bar closure : True/False Text color : pick the color

Profit color : pick the color Loss color : pick the color Graph corner for attchment: set where to display information Type of appreance : display data as display price/commnet/selected corner screen.























