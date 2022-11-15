Synchronized Cross Hair I Spread I Candle Timer


Synchronized cross indicators allow you to link crosshairs from multiple chart windows. This means that moving the crosshair on the chart automatically moves all other crosshairs at the different time frame so user can easily identify market moving and target to get as per timing.

How To Used Cross hair:

1)When you drag and drop all open chart 

2)any of chart click

   press A for Active Cross Hair and display the all the chart .

   press D for De-Active Cross Hair and Remove Line or the chart .


For example, if you move the mouse pointer on the M5 timeframe (see screenshot), the crosshairs will appear as a line on the higher timeframe and as an area on the lower or higher timeframe. This makes it easier to associate timeframes.


Displays the current market information with a per-second update.

  1. Spread size;
  2. Profit display Amount: for short and long positions;
  3. Profit display Percetage : for short and long positions;


The input parameters are:

  1. Show profit : True/False
  2. Show profit in percents  : True/False
  3. Show spread  : True/False
  4. Show time to bar closure : True/False
  5.  Text color : pick the color
  6. Profit color   : pick the color
  7. Loss color  : pick the color
  8. Graph corner for attchment: set where to display information
  9. Type of appreance : display data as display price/commnet/selected corner screen.

 







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4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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Magic Key Trade Pro
Alpesh Ramani
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