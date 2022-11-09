Forex market sessions identification Pro

On the price chart, the market session indicator shows the trading hours in New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. The beginning and ending times of each trading session can be manually set.

Features:

Show main sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York.
Highlight with colored lines and draw objects.
You can identify graphically sessions volatility for overlapping sessions.
It includes eighteen movable parameters, includingParameters:

Sidney session begin - Sydney trading session start hour
Sidney session end - Sydney trading session end hour
Sidney session color - Sydney trading session area color on the price chart
Tokio session begin - Tokyo trading session start hour
Tokio session end - Tokyo trading session end hour
Tokio session color - Tokyo trading session area color on the price chart
London session begin - London trading session start hour
London session end - London trading session end hour
London session color - London trading session area color on the price chart
NewYork session begin - New York trading session start hour
NewYork session end - New York trading session end hour
NewYork session color - New York trading session area color on the price chart
Session field height - trading session area height (in points) on the price chart
Show session labels - show the names of trading sessions within the session area on the price chart (Yes/No)
Font name - trading session label font name
Font size - trading session label font size
Font color - trading session label font color
Show start-session lines - show the lines of each trading session start on the price chart (Yes/No)

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Synchronized cross indicators allow you to link crosshairs from multiple chart windows. This means that moving the crosshair on the chart automatically moves all other crosshairs at the  different time frame so user can easily identify market moving and target to get as per timing . How To Used Cross hair: 1)When you drag and drop all open chart  2)any of chart click     press A for Active Cross Hair and display the all the chart .     press D for De-Active Cross Hair and Remove Line or the cha
Magic Key Trade
Alpesh Ramani
Utilities
this is a Demo version of product. its limit of 3 trade at a time. when you buy full version try to click here   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170629 The Core Philosophy: Ultra-Fast Execution In the world of scalping, milliseconds matter. This configuration utilizes a   Fixed Lot Size   strategy combined with lightning-fast keyboard triggers to ensure you never miss a price level.  CandleWise Trade Logic This feature restricts trade frequency to prevent "over-trading" during volatile
FREE
Ultra Fast Trade
Alpesh Ramani
Utilities
this is a Demo version of product. its limit of 3 trade at a time. when you buy full version try to click here   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168370 The Core Philosophy: Ultra-Fast Execution In the world of scalping, milliseconds matter. This configuration utilizes a Fixed Lot Size strategy combined with lightning-fast keyboard triggers to ensure you never miss a price level. CandleWise Trade Logic This feature restricts trade frequency to prevent "over-trading" during volatile moves
FREE
Next Candle Timer Pro
Alpesh Ramani
5 (3)
Utilities
Next Candle Timer Pro displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It can be used for time management with trade to wait next moments. Feature Highlights Tracks server time not local time Configurable Text Color and Font Size Optional Visualization of the Symbol Daily Variation Optimized to reduce CPU usage Every time frame will automatic get remain timing. Input Parameters Color as Label Anchor of the label a sort assign Position of timer: true/false Text Font
FREE
Ultra Fast Trade Pro
Alpesh Ramani
Utilities
The Scalper’s Command Center: NumpadTrading EA Philosophy: Human Intent + Algorithmic Speed. By mapping the MetaTrader 5 engine to your Numpad, we eliminate the "point-and-click" lag that kills scalping profits. Intelligent Guardrails (Risk Logic) Before you press a key, the EA is already working in the background: The "CandleWise" Throttle: Prevents revenge trading by capping executions per candle (e.g., max 3 trades). Once hit, the EA locks until the next candle print. Smart SL/TP: Every entr
Magic Key Trade Pro
Alpesh Ramani
Utilities
The Core Philosophy: Ultra-Fast Execution In the world of scalping, milliseconds matter. This configuration utilizes a Fixed Lot Size strategy combined with lightning-fast keyboard triggers to ensure you never miss a price level.  CandleWise Trade Logic This feature restricts trade frequency to prevent "over-trading" during volatile moves. Per-Candle Limit: You can set a limit (e.g., 2 or 3 trades) per candle. Execution: Once the limit is reached, the EA ignores keyboard inputs until a new candl
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Tshiamo Phamotse
149
Tshiamo Phamotse 2022.12.21 18:10 
 

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zacante
629
zacante 2022.11.16 00:34 
 

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Alpesh Ramani
1961
Reply from developer Alpesh Ramani 2022.11.16 02:58
Thanks for using our product zacante
Nesmero
39
Nesmero 2022.11.15 13:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alpesh Ramani
1961
Reply from developer Alpesh Ramani 2022.11.15 13:45
Yes i will include in next update.
And you can add color transparent whn you set a color as light using custom color. See my other products sync cross hair with multiple time frame
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