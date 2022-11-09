Forex market sessions identification Pro
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
On the price chart, the market session indicator shows the trading hours in New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. The beginning and ending times of each trading session can be manually set.
Features:
Show main sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York.
Highlight with colored lines and draw objects.
You can identify graphically sessions volatility for overlapping sessions.
It includes eighteen movable parameters, includingParameters:
Sidney session begin - Sydney trading session start hour
Sidney session end - Sydney trading session end hour
Sidney session color - Sydney trading session area color on the price chart
Tokio session begin - Tokyo trading session start hour
Tokio session end - Tokyo trading session end hour
Tokio session color - Tokyo trading session area color on the price chart
London session begin - London trading session start hour
London session end - London trading session end hour
London session color - London trading session area color on the price chart
NewYork session begin - New York trading session start hour
NewYork session end - New York trading session end hour
NewYork session color - New York trading session area color on the price chart
Session field height - trading session area height (in points) on the price chart
Show session labels - show the names of trading sessions within the session area on the price chart (Yes/No)
Font name - trading session label font name
Font size - trading session label font size
Font color - trading session label font color
Show start-session lines - show the lines of each trading session start on the price chart (Yes/No)
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