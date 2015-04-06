EA FX Dragon North X

*** This month's promotion price is $99  After that, the price will be raised to $199

 FX Dragon North is an expert advisor specially designed for trading gold (XAUUSD M5).

 Execution is based on opening an order using the FX Dragon indicator , so the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy.

- Compatible with the FX Dragon North indicator for more accurate order entry.

- Let this advisor profit for you (only use XAUUSD time frame with M5).

- Leverage 1: 100 or more is recommended.

- Low spreads and high quality execution are essential when choosing a broker.

- Brokers with 2-digit or 3-digit XAUUSD (stop level 0)

- Recommended broker = ic market raw spread, pepperstone (low spread account)

- Not trading on Friday and will resume work on Monday.

- You should withdraw daily or weekly profits to keep profits for your own use.

- Suggest to withdraw your profit at the end of the day or at the end of the week.

- Please keep EA running for 1 month for more accurate orders. please don't be impatient 

 ** Real monitoring

 monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1744006

 ...

 setting 

 lot                                   = lot size

 martingale lot                   = martingale size (if you enter 1 it is not martingale)

 Distance martingale pip    = distance of the martingale grid

 Open Order ID                  = Number of next candles to trade after the trading signal.

 Close Profit Money           = Amount to close profit

 TP                                   = Take Profit

 *** Set up XAUUSD M5 file : https://shorturl.asia/2Jad0


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
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... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
FX Dragon North Indicators
Mr Viwat Kongthon
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FX Dragon North Indicators is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. Recommended time frame (XAUUSD:M5,M15,M30,H1,H4.) , (Forex: H1,H4,DAY) Can be combined with EA FX Dragon North X to increase the accuracy of EA FX Dragon North X and make more profit. ... SETTINGS Alerts -   on off audible alerts. E-mail notification - on off. email notifications. Puch-notification - on off. Push notifications.
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