Pivot Point supertrend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 October 2024
Pivot Point Super trend
it can be used to catch price turning points and can show arrows for buying and selling.
calculations are based on price peaks .
you can control the price turning points by increasing the Pivot point period input on the indicator
the ATR factor is for how far apart do you want the bands to be spread apart
price break outs are also spotted in their early stages which will make trading much better
MUY BUEN INDICADOR (de lo mejor). MUCHAS GRACIAS.