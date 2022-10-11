Boom and Crush Spike detector

Indicator for boom and crush which can be used to catcher spikes or ride a whole wave of spikes. If a signal is found it can send Alerts , note that this feature can be disabled.

to get most out of this strategy you must not enter with just the signal alone but u can pair this with the "ichimuko" indicator put in a second window so as to define good turning points more of this can be seen in the screenshot provided.

For Boom the Ichimuko must be below or has touched the 20 level

For Crash the Ichimuko must be above or has touched the 80 level


More information in the video link provided

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Munyaradzi Isaac Butau
5 (1)
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This EA uses two moving averages one slow and one fast, when ever they cross it checks if the RSI value is greater or lesser than 50 depending on the signal given by the Moving averages. After that it checks if the Stochastics lines are going up or down and not in the Over Bought or Over sold zone. so in total it uses an RSI, 2 Moving Averages ,Stochastics and an ATR to try to evade stop hunting.Also has a trailing function to hold the profits if price moves X pips  tested on a 5 min time frame
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Pivot Point supertrend
Munyaradzi Isaac Butau
5 (3)
Indicators
Pivot Point Super trend   it can be used to catch price turning points and can show arrows for buying and selling. calculations are based on price peaks . you can control the price turning points by increasing the Pivot point period input on the indicator the ATR factor is for how far apart do you want the bands to be spread apart price break outs are also spotted in their early stages which will make trading much better
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Candle Beast
Munyaradzi Isaac Butau
Experts
This bot uses two CCI indicators one slow and the other fast. Then there is a moving average to determine the trend (if price is above moving average then its an up trend ). If a signal is to be produced in the opposite direction of the current open trade then it closes and reverses the type of trade. An ATR indicator is used for better stop loss and take profit placement. There is a trailing stop function. This robot can be used in the H1 timeframe , other time frames should work though you wil
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Boom and Crash Ultra
Munyaradzi Isaac Butau
Indicators
This is an indicator meant to catch trends as they are coming from a retracement .it can be used for any symbol . We can use this indicator to catch spikes or sculp for Boom , Crash ,Range Break . it offers a sell signal and buy signal and an exit signal which can also be used to enter price reversal if you see fit the indicator has a higher time frame filter system which can go up to 2 levels of time filtering which will give you more accurate signals based on the trend ,this feature can be tur
Flammable
Munyaradzi Isaac Butau
Indicators
This indicator uses candle stick patterns and moving averages to determine trend , the candle sticks patterns it uses are harami Bull harami Bear Bullish Engulf Bearish Engulf this can both be used to catch trends and also for sculping it has 2 take profits and 2 stop losses which can be turned off if they are not ideal for you. the reward parameter is used to scale the take profit lines , if reward is 2 then the take profit will be 2 times the stoploss the are mobile alerts and terminal alerts 
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