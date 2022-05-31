Stochastics and RSI EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
This EA uses two moving averages one slow and one fast, when ever they cross it checks if the RSI value is greater or lesser than 50 depending on the signal given by the Moving averages. After that it checks if the Stochastics lines are going up or down and not in the Over Bought or Over sold zone. so in total it uses an RSI, 2 Moving Averages ,Stochastics and an ATR to try to evade stop hunting.Also has a trailing function to hold the profits if price moves X pips tested on a 5 min time frame
Hi, and thanks for this bot and your work, is it possible to add ATR and stochastic periode on it without grid ? thanks