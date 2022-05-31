Stochastics and RSI EA

Indicator for boom and crush which can be used to catcher spikes or ride a whole wave of spikes. If a signal is found it can send Alerts , note that this feature can be disabled. to get most out of this strategy you must not enter with just the signal alone but u can pair this with the "ichimuko" indicator put in a second window so as to define good turning points more of this can be seen in the screenshot provided. For Boom the Ichimuko must be below or has touched the 20 level For Crash the Ic