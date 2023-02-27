Boom and Crash Ultra

This is an indicator meant to catch trends as they are coming from a retracement .it can be used for any symbol .

We can use this indicator to catch spikes or sculp for Boom , Crash ,Range Break .

it offers a sell signal and buy signal and an exit signal which can also be used to enter price reversal if you see fit

the indicator has a higher time frame filter system which can go up to 2 levels of time filtering which will give you more accurate signals based on the trend ,this feature can be turned off or on depending how you want it to behave. It can be used on any time frame.

Input Parameters

Distance Multiplier - this input determines how closely the ranges are calculated Distance Factor - this input determines how far apart the ranges/channels are gonna be Distance Period - how many candles the indicator is gonna use to calculate the ranges Enable Frame Skipping Filter - this lets you turn on and off the frame skipping filter Frame skipping levels - if 1 then it will 1 higher level time frame to filter signals, if 2 then it uses 2 higher time frame to filter signals 1st Filter Time Frame - corresponds to frame skipping levels when its equal to 1 2nd Filter Time Frame - corresponds to frame skipping levels when its equal to 2





it also has a H line that suggest stop loss placement so that you can exit without too much of a loss or not trail too close to the market

For those who want to catch spikes its best to exit when the indicator gives you an exit signal or gives you another signal opposite to the last one , if you do catch a spike it is also best to remain in the trade for this indicator does not offer another signal unless the market retraces first but be sure to take something out of the spike you caught for the market might retrace and end up a loss.

sculping in boom or crush should be done with care take 5 to 10 candles and leave to remain safe , if you want to sculp for longer and it spikes then exit when the indicator tells you or exit if the losses are too big for your account

If using this to catch spikes in range break use 5 minutes and above for more accurate signals

For any more questions feel free to ask

supply and demand indicator given to all who support in anyway to help with better entries

