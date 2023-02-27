Boom and Crash Ultra

This is an indicator meant to catch trends as they are coming from a retracement .it can be used for any symbol .

We can use this indicator to catch spikes or sculp for Boom , Crash ,Range Break .

it offers a sell signal and buy signal and an exit signal which can also be used to enter price reversal if you see fit

the indicator has a higher time frame filter system which can go up to 2 levels of time filtering which will give you more accurate signals based on the trend ,this feature can be turned off or on depending how you want it to behave. It can be used on any time frame.

Input Parameters

  1. Distance Multiplier - this input determines how closely the ranges are calculated 
  2. Distance Factor - this input determines how far apart the ranges/channels are gonna be
  3. Distance Period -  how many candles the indicator is gonna use to calculate the ranges
  4. Enable Frame Skipping Filter - this lets you turn on and off the frame skipping filter
  5. Frame skipping levels - if 1 then it will 1 higher level time frame to filter signals, if 2 then it uses 2 higher time frame to filter signals
  6. 1st Filter Time Frame - corresponds to frame skipping levels when its equal to 1
  7. 2nd Filter Time Frame -  corresponds to frame skipping levels when its equal to 2


it also has a H line that suggest stop loss placement so that you can exit without too much of a loss or not trail too close to the market

For those who want to catch spikes  its best to exit when the indicator gives you an exit signal or gives you another signal opposite to the last one , if you do catch a spike it is also best to remain in the trade for this indicator does not offer another signal unless the market retraces first but be sure to take something out of the spike you caught for the market might retrace and end up a loss.

sculping in boom or crush should be done with care take 5 to 10 candles and leave to remain safe , if you want to sculp for longer and  it spikes then exit when the indicator tells you or exit if the losses are too big for your account

If using this to catch spikes in range break use 5 minutes and above for more accurate signals

For any more questions feel free to ask

 supply and demand indicator given to all who support in anyway to help with better entries

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VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
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5 (1)
Experts
This EA uses two moving averages one slow and one fast, when ever they cross it checks if the RSI value is greater or lesser than 50 depending on the signal given by the Moving averages. After that it checks if the Stochastics lines are going up or down and not in the Over Bought or Over sold zone. so in total it uses an RSI, 2 Moving Averages ,Stochastics and an ATR to try to evade stop hunting.Also has a trailing function to hold the profits if price moves X pips  tested on a 5 min time frame
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Pivot Point Super trend   it can be used to catch price turning points and can show arrows for buying and selling. calculations are based on price peaks . you can control the price turning points by increasing the Pivot point period input on the indicator the ATR factor is for how far apart do you want the bands to be spread apart price break outs are also spotted in their early stages which will make trading much better
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Candle Beast
Munyaradzi Isaac Butau
Experts
This bot uses two CCI indicators one slow and the other fast. Then there is a moving average to determine the trend (if price is above moving average then its an up trend ). If a signal is to be produced in the opposite direction of the current open trade then it closes and reverses the type of trade. An ATR indicator is used for better stop loss and take profit placement. There is a trailing stop function. This robot can be used in the H1 timeframe , other time frames should work though you wil
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Boom and Crush Spike detector
Munyaradzi Isaac Butau
Indicators
Indicator for boom and crush which can be used to catcher spikes or ride a whole wave of spikes. If a signal is found it can send Alerts , note that this feature can be disabled. to get most out of this strategy you must not enter with just the signal alone but u can pair this with the "ichimuko" indicator put in a second window so as to define good turning points more of this can be seen in the screenshot provided. For Boom the Ichimuko must be below or has touched the 20 level For Crash the Ic
Flammable
Munyaradzi Isaac Butau
Indicators
This indicator uses candle stick patterns and moving averages to determine trend , the candle sticks patterns it uses are harami Bull harami Bear Bullish Engulf Bearish Engulf this can both be used to catch trends and also for sculping it has 2 take profits and 2 stop losses which can be turned off if they are not ideal for you. the reward parameter is used to scale the take profit lines , if reward is 2 then the take profit will be 2 times the stoploss the are mobile alerts and terminal alerts 
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