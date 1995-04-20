TT MACD on off button indicator
- Indicatori
- Srikrishna B R
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
MACD EXPLANATION
- Moving average convergence divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two exponential moving averages (EMA's) of a price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.
- macd is one of the best momentum indicators
- macd is used by a lot of professional traders
- when it comes to continuous trade macd is the best choice
- if used properly even a newbie trade can get more than a 70% win rate based on my experience
ABOUT THIS INDICATOR
- This is the first-ever made macd indicator that has the toggle feature
- TT MACD on-off button indicator is created with a new and innovative technology
- with just a single click you can make the macd visible and with another click, you can hide the indicator
- this indicator helps you to keep the chart clean and organized
- if needed the settings can be changed
- if needed you can change even the colors
HOW TO USE
- Download the indicator from the mql5 market
- open the navigation bar
- right click the "TT MACD on off button indicator" then 'click attach to chart'
- once the indicator is attached to the charts an on/off button will appear in the chart
- if you click that button the indicator will appear on the chart and if you click the button again the chart will disappear from the chart
LIMITED TIME DISCOUNT
NORMAL PRICE IS $99 DISCOUNTED PRICE IS $30 ONLY