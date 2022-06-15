Moving average on off button
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MOVING AVERAGE ON OFF BUTTON
- as the name suggest you can disappear and reappear up to 5 moving average with a single click. This can save a lot of time and energy for the traders.
- you can change the color, period and shift of the moving average as you wish
- you can move the on off button where ever you want
- you can also change to simple moving average, exponential moving average and much more types of moving averages
- to know more about the the indicator and how to use it watch the video linked below