MOVING AVERAGE ON OFF BUTTON 

The Ichimoku indicator is an entire system by itself with an amazing win rate many traders feel that the chart looks like a mess when we add the indicator to the chart this is because there are too many elements present in the indicator we have a solution for that now "TT Ichimoku on off button indicator" ABOUT THIS INDICATOR This is an Ichimoku indicator that has the toggle feature separately for every element ie. Kumo cloud button, kijun button, etc... you can also hide/show the indicator