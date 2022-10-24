PointZero

5

Concept

Market arranges in Time upcoming Phases according to the present Results of its Interest.

Directing Modulations are an Interaction of immanent Periods, which show in Reference

  • to Time cyclic Activity and
  • to Price leveling Activity.

PointZero is a projecting Price Mask of this Concept of Time and Price and

  • categorizing developed Price Movements related to their own Range: how far moved ?
  • indicating their Status by marking special Events: when which Action ?
  • setting the Situation in a functional Relation to the presented Support/ Resistance - Motive: miss/ hit/ pass ?


synthesize and project

Arrange with its underlying, grounding Components

  • Time Price Channel
  • Triple Pivot

and its conditional indicating Period Event Notation a situational Coordinate System.



Content

Time Price Channel

The D1/ W1/ MN - Channel consists of Shells around the ranging Center, which reflect the

periodic Alterations by its Separation in High-/Low-Bands and central Moving Averages.


Period Event Notation

Positions, Expansions and Distances are measured against the own Range,

as also against the Channelrange, of which a Period the Body and (Part of) the Move is.

Special Events are displayed:

  • Close/ Open at High/ Low/ Center (colored Notes)
  • Break of weekly Channelbands (as Range Percentage)
  • Move 0 - 100 % of Range: Open to Close = High to Low (blue dotted Trend)
  • Move Proportions (white Values)
  • Offset of Move - Center against Range - Center (central Colortrend)
  • Parity of actual OHLC and previous OHLC (white Trend on Period and Offset Arrows on Scale)
  • Parity of up and down - Wick (blue Stars)
  • limiting Tick Values (Fraction Hits, green/ red)


Pivot Period Ports

D1/ W1/ MN - Pivots create besides their Portlevels a colored Background, indicating cyclic and leveling Phases.


Layers:

  • Projectors, Ranges and Scales (set PointZeros in Relation to their own and to the actual Channelrange)
  • Mirroring of Movements as Bars and Trendlines
  • Coloring of Bands/ Periods
  • Periods on/ off
  • geometrical Chartstructure with Universal Mask


Additional Benefits:

  • a positioning Autofocus
  • a Logbook as directional Protocol
  • a systemic Clock informs about periodic Phases (Pivot and Realtime)
  • a Screenshot Function (Button on Chart and as automatic Interval)
  • a detailed Definition of Objects and Functions by the Descriptive Mode (as Tool Tips)
  • an adjustable Price Column and automatic Chartfitting



Contemplate its Concentrate

The Signal Density is related to Markets actual Phase, chosen Timeframe/ Security and Components.

PointZero generates as resulting Composition a defined Setting of Support and Resistance:

No Matter which Hemisphere: [ Open = Support | Resistance = Close ]


Both look like the Other.

The MindMask resolves the active Status.


A Picture is worth a thousand Words.

Indicative : Colorized : Universal



Please find all necessary Informations to this Product in its Compendium.

Below as Orientation the Extract of the individual Indicator-Adjustments.



Indicator PointZero

Think global - Act local


[VALUE] =

  • Boolean: Button Position on Chart
  • Cn: Corner n0 to 3 (left upper to right lower)
  • Variabledefault Value


The default View of the Chart consists of following Components and is read like follows:

Move: Trace dark-gray/ Trend bright-gray

works as moving Range and ranging Move.

central MA: daily gray, weekly blue

Range Color by Open: Offset to prior Close/ Open/ Center (conditional)*

Note*: no separate Center-Color, the Open is passed by/of both Directions.

Close Color by Move: Offset to prior Open (= actual)

  • directional on: Null = white/ Full = orange
  • navigational off: up = green/ down = red
  • PointZeros off: noted by a white Haircross,

Toggle Close Signal via Countdown-Button.

Every Period works by its own Range-Shadow with the variable Chart-Coloring.

Identify their Phase by Coloring the Ranges with Button in Corner 3 most right (CW:WD)

Visual of centered Range-Creation and -Filling:
The Chart generates a (mostly central) gray Zone as Spread between

the highest Low and the lowest High of the visible Chart-Periods.


[5.1] Bools (on/ off) 

Code = Logic = Notation of Ordination


[5.1A] Fundament

Body of Chart


The first Options are the framing calculatoric Fundament of any Indicator Processing.

The visual Conjunction of both Mask-Complements delivers accidentially extra Room

for additional Buttons in the Sub-Chart, to have direct Access to these three Core-Options.

Bands and Pivots define the periodic Arrangement,

on which the Pen notes its designing Movements.

The Colors of Channel and Pivots cooperate = they are softened or amplified

and process accordingly to the Color Theory an indicating Background Tone.

The overlaying Period Event Notation is called by variable Conditions and

visualizes the Tracing/ Trending of Bull and Bear in their Habitates/ Hemispheres.


Time Price Channel [SUB]

To identify its Construction fully, colorize its dimmed Trendlines by Countdown-Button [C3]

(or preadjust via Colored Bands in Options).

  • hemispheric = 2 x 50% Coloring Ranges, depicted as colored Shells
  • gray D1, blue W1 Center = 0
  • Shells divided by Center-Trend
  • asymmetric Appearance due to separate Calculations 
  • of High and Low - Bands and central Moving Averages
    • Definition of Moving Average
    • variable Price Line 
    • Price of Time = external Argument
    • Definition of Channel-Band
    • constant Time Line 
    • (ime of Price = internal Argument

3-lettered Abbrevations on Price-Column:

  • Timeframe: MN = M, W1 = W, D1 = D
  • + Position HILO
  • e.g. WLO = Low of W1 - Channel (blue)


Period Event Notation [SUB]

special Contemplation of conditionally called absolute and/or relative Events:

  • Gator: 0-100 = Zero + Full Move
    • blue dashdot Centertrend on Period
    • notes new Phases (Caution)
  • Range/Move - High/Low (RH/ RL / MH / ML)
    • white move-connecting Trendline on Period
    • notes Stator/ Rotor - Function by Open Position of Period
  • Offset Move-Center against Range-Center 
    • colored Centertrend: green = North, red = South (directional)
    • notes potential/ tendencial Phase Shifts
  • periodic Centers in superordinated Range
    • white Value on Period if Close = 50% and < 15% or > 85% in D1-Range
    • notes near to Edge - Horizons in D1-Channel
  • Values beside Periods (connected with Dashes to Close)
    • if Close beyond W1 - Bands
    • note relative Barriers for overshooting Level-Phases
  • Tick Fraction Hits, as green and red Values
    • calculatoric Base is the Relation of Period Expansion and Volume
    • note expansional Edges of Time/ Price/ Tick
  • bright blue Double Points (Stars)
    • equivalent balanced/ central Position of Move in its Range
    • note Periods, which have an equal Size of their "Wicks"


Pivot Period Ports [SUB]

Enjoy freestyle Combinatory for 3 main + 1 sub Pivot ((MN/ W1/ D1) + H4).

universal Standard:

Pivots are processed Period-Gates and describe a superordinated Sequence of Market.
Equipped with cyclic and leveling Zones (colored Background), which note

  • by Time the first, central and last 10% of the Cycle Range 
  • (Visibility timeframe-dependent, adjust accordingly if necessary)
  • by Price the 66-75% of North and South Level-Range 
  • (Visibility chartscale-dependent, use implemented Autofocus if needed)
3-lettered Abbrevations on Price-Column:
  • Timeframe: MN = M, W1 = W, D1 = D, (H4 = H)
  • + Direction (N, S)
  • + Level (1, 2, 3)
  • or Pivot (PP)
  • e.g. MN1 = Monthly Pivot (white) Level 1 in Northern Hemisphere
Due to the inequal Hours of a Real-Time Week related to respective Weekdays

(last two Hours of Friday are processed on Sunday)

  • additional and isolated Sunday-Pivot.


Functions

Being develops from Within.

Equal Interest is generic.


The next five Options are Instruments for an extended Chart-Appearance and flexible Functionality:

[PRICE] Auto Focus:

Visual Flexibility, automatic

  • toggle by Click on the Price-Column (most right)
  • calculates the Chart-Dimensions related to the actual Move-Development
    • creates Room on active Hemisphere
    • more Range if Trend/ more Move if Trace
    • Sensitivity indicates upcoming Activity (Work on Tipping-Points)
  • situative fluid Chart Impression (Scalation of developing Range = relative)


[SCALE] 2 x Period (Range + Move):

Visual Flexibility, manual

Isolate Range and Move by Click-through:

  • toggle by Click on the Scale-Column (2nd right)
  • first Click = minus Move, shows blank Period-Range
  • second Click = toggles Range and Move, shows blank Period-Moves
  • third Click = all back

Not intended for Live-Use and, to avoid Mis-Clicks not accessible of the Chart, but via Options-Menu:
switch Periods completely off with both Options false => complete free view.

All Layers stay functional.


[PROJECTOR - TOPProtocol Role:

Data Divisioning, Sentence

The Protocol of periodical Events can be set to Autostart for sufficient wide charts.

Chart-Auto-Scroll has to be active.

According to the Chart-Concept it is divided in componental Columns of TOHLCV,
inclusive full Legend via Tooltip.

From left to right:

  • Period Time/special Occurrences
  • positioning Range Open Side
  • central periodic Function (two Roles)
  • navigating Move Close Side
  • Period Volume/special Occurrences
  • switch on/ off (completely) on Chart via Projector - Button
  • leave with staying Panel as Placeholder by direct Click on the List
The Placeholder-Panel is generally accessible by direct Click on it (most left Column).
It is in flat Markets potentially supportive for the Resolution, because MT-Scale-Calculations

are situatively adjusted by Reduction of Periods (optional in Conjunction with Autofocus).


[REFLECTOR - BOTUniversal Mask:

Data Divisioning, Sequence

  • Open/ Close at High/ Low/ Center (Notes/ Dashes/ Crosshairs)
  • Open/ Close - Grid, PointZero Support-Resistance Graduation
  • High/ Low/ Bid - Cone of Light (Chart Phase Scope)
  • High/ Low - Chart-Time of visible Periods (white, on Chart: timeframe-sensitive)
  • High/ Low - Chart-Price of visible Periods (white, on Price-Column: CHI = Chart High, CLO = Chart Low)

Indication of weekly Realtime-Transition Wednesday and Thursday

    • Odin = Ministrant/ Mantle/ collects = Close of Phase
    • Thor = Kloeckner/ Hammer/ strikes = Open of Phase

appears on Timeframes > M5 as underlying Histogram-Ray (chart-traversal)

  • if Zero = Close at Open/ High/ Low/ Center: white dash, notes Edges and Centers of Phases


Following Layers are Product of a special Contemplation

of the inner and outer Relations of Open and Close.

Move-Info

DisplayPosition + Direction + Function + Phase

[TOP] Echo Bars:

  • mirrored Bars, directional colored according to their respective Period-Direction,
  • adds an inverted Visual of Movements and forms functional Helix.

[BOT] Echo Trend:

  • mirrored Open- and Close-Trendlines, white = Open and orange = Close,
  • notes separately the leading Component of a Period as Heartbeat-Trend.


Layers

projective Reflection = reflective Projection


The Card Deck:

2 Buttons Corner 0TL

most top-left:
Order-Tool
  • first Letter = Pivot, second Letter = RealTime
  • DisplayC = Cycle/ L = Level/ Dot if not

Symbol - Button:

Clock

  • Market is clocked realtime to the real World by own Interest via cyclic and leveling Events.
  • Button Top right Corner 1 (Screenshot-Button) shows VOL (Volume/ Volatility)
  • Phases MN = M/ W1 = W/ D1 = D
The actual Time-Phase correlates with actual valid Price- and Volume-Phases 
and defines the timely Range of the pricely Movement. 
Price confirms this defining Call as designed Reflection.
Equal Colors cooperate through all Dimensions.


1 Button Corner 1TR

  • Clock Display
  • Screenshot, saved as GIF in \\DataFolder\MQL\Files\


2 Buttons Corner 2BL

Spread-Button (first, left) extends Button Row:

Activate four additional informational Buttons beside Protocol/ Interactive Mask,

which give access to the separate Chart Projectors. 

Note:

The following Layers are Product of the Projection of PointZeros to the actual processed Range and Move.

According to the Separation in Cycles and Levels, the direct

  • Projections as Light Cones are separately accessible.

Ranges and Scales are functional combined, and both are

  • by time: white/ blue and
  • by price: green/ red colored.

All have their conditional Appearance according to

  • Timeframe/ Security and Presence of Conditions 
in common.

Thus, Event-Density and -Impact

  • according to relative Distribution and Correlation of present Potentials!

Because of this, they are directly accessible by Chart-Button, or via Options automatically activated.

Choose of limitless Adjustability for Templates!

Due to their steady Interaction with the present Period they develop

and work actively (if enabled), until the PointZero leaves the Chart.


    From left to right:
    Time-Price-Button:
      DisplayServer-Time + Bid
      FunctionPointZero - Level Scaling
      • TOP Level Ranges
      • absolute and relative Plot of High/ Low - Ranges of respective PointZeros, 
        • Color navigational/ positional
      • BOT Phase Scales
      • absolute Division of respective PointZero - Range, 
        • overlying Variable notes TOHLCV - Position of next directive Call


      TPP / PPT - Button:

        Display: Productivity

        VPP = Volume per Period:
        Protocol List/ Center on TimeBand
        absolute (= Frequency)
        Impulse / Period
        Sensitivity 15%

          TPP = Ticks per Pip:

          • relative (= Alteration)
          • Impulse / Pip
          • Sensitivity 33%

            PPT = Pips per Tick:

            • total (= Oscillation)
            • Pip / Impulse
            • Sensitivity 50%

              Please further Informations to external Productivity in Section [7.0].


              FunctionPointZero - Projector (Beams)

              • on Top = Cycle
              • on Bottom = Level


                Both Projectors are setting their own Range Position in Relation to the actual Range Position,

                depending on their individual cyclic/ leveling Function.

                They work according to their Function and related to the individual Chart-Situation 
                as 
                ranging Barriers (Resistance) or 
                moving Tractors (Support).
                  Their Update-Frequency is by Tick, that means: they adjust in Cooperation with the 
                  actual Development, as long as their Period is on the Chart visible (if enabled).

                  Date-Button (second, right)
                    • Toggles the Period-Scale and 
                    • navigating Arrows RH/ MH/ ML/ RL, noting their Offset to their prior Position.
                    • Periods: Support white - Resistance orange


                      3 Buttons Corner 3 = BR

                      Colorize Channel Bands and Period Ranges to identify their Classification/ Function:

                      • Step = violet = D1 
                      • Lift = blue = W1
                      • Null = white = MN
                      • Full = orange = H4

                      left: [Period-Percentage] = colored Periods

                      note the classified State of Period-Moves

                      right: [CalendarWeek:WeekDay] = colored Channel-Bands
                      note the classified State of Period-Ranges = Channel-Shells/ Levels
                      center: [Countdown] = Close Signal

                      initially not shown, here on/off


                      Adjustments of general Nature:

                      • The Descriptive Mode is useful for Orientation or Confirmation (of not finally settled Experience).
                      • Extend the Pivot by H4 for smaller Timeframe Analysis.
                      • The MT4-Scales are a "fundamental Adjustment". I cannot resolve them..


                      Integer/ Double

                      constant variable = variable constant

                      The Icing:

                      • Protocol Role0 = Func (Function) / 1 = Bube (BullBear)
                      • Offset Price: position Price by whitchever Intent
                      • Shorten Digits: 6 Digits can be shorten to the preferred Length

                      • Screenshot 
                        • Interval: 0 = off
                        • Integer above 0 = Interval in Minutes
                        • adjust in Height and Width
                        • saved as GIF in \\DataFolder\MQL\Files\


                      Please find all necessary Informations to this Product in its Compendium in its respective RadioPhase - Blog.


                      logiclaboratory studio
                      © 2018-2023 /thiejden.


                      Reviews 2
                      Jamie Daniel Thompson
                      163
                      Jamie Daniel Thompson 2023.06.22 14:43 
                       

                      Extremely useful and incredible tool! I don't understand how this doesn't have 5 star reviews yet! It has totally changed the accuracy of my entries! Thanks to the author!

                      Recommended products
                      Wise Men Indicator demo
                      Bohdan Kasyanenko
                      3 (2)
                      Indicators
                      The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
                      FREE
                      SensorMap
                      Juergen Thielen
                      5 (1)
                      Indicators
                      Concept Market arranges in Time upcoming Phases according to the present Results of its Interest. Directing Modulations are an Interaction of immanent Periods, which show in Reference to Time cyclic Activity and to Price leveling Activity. SensorMap is a reflecting Volume Mask of this Concept of Time and Price and apportioning developed Price Movements in an equalized 100 % - Range: how far moved ? indicating their Status by marking special Events: when which Action ? setting the Situation in a
                      FREE
                      WAD Stoch
                      Yonny Pascal Ekwa Mezui
                      Indicators
                      WAD Divergence + Stochastic Overview WAD Divergence + Stochastic is a technical indicator designed to assist traders in identifying potential market turning points. It combines price behavior with momentum confirmation to highlight areas where buying or selling pressure may be shifting. The indicator works directly on the chart and provides clear visual signals to support decision-making in fast-moving markets. How It Works The indicator analyzes the relationship between price movement and inte
                      FREE
                      Free automatic fibonacci
                      Tonny Obare
                      4.68 (50)
                      Indicators
                      Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
                      FREE
                      OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT4
                      Michal Jurnik
                      5 (5)
                      Indicators
                      The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
                      FREE
                      TCL Trend Radar
                      Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
                      Indicators
                      TCL Trend Radar is a multi-timeframe trend dashboard for MetaTrader 4. It applies a three-condition algorithm (Moving Average cross plus Directional Movement Index plus Average Directional Index gate) to grade the trend on every standard timeframe and displays the result on a single panel. How It Works For each timeframe the indicator computes three things: the relationship between a Fast and a Slow Moving Average, the Directional Movement Index (DMI) for trend direction, and the Average Directi
                      FREE
                      MACD LevelTrader
                      Eduard Gluhov
                      Experts
                      Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.   Важно перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell            5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD + SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестируйте на демо
                      FREE
                      Roman5 Arbitrage Viewer for MT4 Free
                      Anton Nel
                      4 (2)
                      Indicators
                      This indicator is a perfect tool able to compare which brokers have the lower latency. It shows us immediately which brokers are slower or faster. When you see the dot icon on the line, it means this broker is the faster one and the red line (Broker_A) is the slower one. See the example on the screenshot. How It Works? This indicator shares the prices information to and from the "shared" common data folder. It compares all the prices. The price is based on average by (Ask + Bid) / 2. There are
                      FREE
                      UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
                      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
                      5 (2)
                      Indicators
                      The indicator shows signals based on the terminal RSI oscillator on the chart. It is possible to filter out repeated signals. Here the oscillator is used to search for a reverse signal. It is recommended as an entry point in swing strategies and trading from levels. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. In product discussions, you can suggest an algorithm in which you can embed a dashboard. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the n
                      FREE
                      Follow The Line
                      Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
                      3.94 (16)
                      Indicators
                      FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
                      FREE
                      Awesome MACD Indicator
                      Komang Putra Riswanjaya
                      5 (1)
                      Indicators
                      AWESOME MACD INDICATOR Awesome MACD Indicator is a powerful trading tool that combines the strengths of Moving Average (MA) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to provide accurate and reliable trading signals. Designed for forex and stock traders, this indicator simplifies the identification of trading opportunities by detecting significant crosses in price movements. Key Features: MA and MACD Combination: Awesome MACD leverages the power of Moving Averages (MA) to identify short-te
                      FREE
                      SuperTrend V
                      Muhammad Hassaan
                      Indicators
                      *This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
                      FREE
                      SMA Indicator
                      Nitu Brijesh Yadav
                      Indicators
                      Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
                      FREE
                      FFx MACD
                      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
                      4.2 (5)
                      Indicators
                      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
                      FREE
                      Email Drawdown Alert
                      Roman Starostin
                      5 (12)
                      Indicators
                      Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
                      FREE
                      Trendline indicator
                      David Muriithi
                      2 (1)
                      Indicators
                      Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
                      FREE
                      OrderBlock TS Roman
                      Vladislav Vlastovskii
                      4 (6)
                      Indicators
                      Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
                      FREE
                      High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
                      Jakub Wojciech Sularz
                      5 (1)
                      Indicators
                      Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
                      FREE
                      Ppr PA
                      Yury Emeliyanov
                      4.75 (4)
                      Indicators
                      "Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection: The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals: Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Arrow
                      FREE
                      Extremum Reverse Bar
                      Yurij Izyumov
                      2.8 (5)
                      Indicators
                      This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
                      FREE
                      Pivot Mean Oscillator
                      Marco Calabrese
                      4 (1)
                      Indicators
                      Pivot Mean Oscillator (PMO) is a unbounded zero-centered oscillator that provides a quick and normalized measure of divergence between two spreads. Detailed description of the mathematical formulation along with some comments and experiments can be found in this article .  Trading aspects This version of PMO is tuned on spreads relative to Close and Open price signals against their cumulative moving average (CMA). Positive PMO(m,n) values means that last (normalized) m Close prices are higher t
                      FREE
                      Accelerator Decelerator Alerts Serie MT4
                      Boris Armenteros
                      Indicators
                      Signals and Alerts for Accelerator/Decelerator indicator based on these MQL5 posts: Accelerator Oscillator and Signals of the Indicator Accelerator Oscillator . Note : this tool is based on the code of Accelerator indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at   closing   of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; Customizable arrows. By d
                      FREE
                      Line
                      Andrea Fontanini
                      Indicators
                      free only until the end of the week The following indicator must be used and contextualized according to your trading methodologies. It provides excellent trading insights and identifies rejection zones on the drawn lines. Several parameters can be customized. The indicator will plot three levels above and below the opening price on D1, W1, and MN1. It will provide the daily ADR and display two additional daily sessions (EUROPE session and USA session). The colors of the various lines can be cu
                      FREE
                      TreendLines
                      Sajjad Karimi
                      5 (1)
                      Indicators
                      ''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
                      FREE
                      Quantum Smart Signals
                      Shaaban Riad
                      Indicators
                      Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
                      FREE
                      SuperTrend for MT4
                      Ulises Calderon Bautista
                      Indicators
                      The popular "SuperTrend" indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to help identify trend direction and potential entry or exit points in financial markets. This indicator is built upon the Average True Range (ATR) , which gauges market volatility based on price ranges. It is available for free on other platforms, and this should be no exception! Common Use Cases The SuperTrend is typically utilized in three primary ways: Trend Identification: When the price is trading above the indicator
                      FREE
                      Magic Macd Cross
                      Christophe Godart
                      Indicators
                      This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
                      FREE
                      Sm Ichimoku Scanner
                      Steeve Christian Martol
                      5 (5)
                      Indicators
                      Multi Time Frame Indicator acts as a Scanner based on the Ichimoku Trading System. The outcome is displayed on a board. This helps you to make "at a glance" a mental picture of the System without having to open the chart. Up to 10 Currencies can be watched. Scanned elements And Legend "KUMO Futur" - Green : The Kumo Futur is Bullish. "KUMO Futur" - Red : The Kumo Futur is Bearish. "PRICE Cross KJ" - Green : The Price is Above the Kijun Sen.  "PRICE Cross KJ" - Red : The Price is Below the Kijun
                      FREE
                      SC MTF Rsi MT4
                      Krisztian Kenedi
                      5 (1)
                      Indicators
                      Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
                      FREE
                      High and Low Daily Levels Indicator
                      Martin Koprla
                      Indicators
                      High/Low Daily Levels is a robust, lightweight, and precision-engineered technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4. It plots the High and Low prices of the trading session as clean, horizontal dashed lines directly on your active chart. Whether you trade breakouts, trend continuations, or mean-reversion strategies around key session boundaries, this indicator ensures you always have precise visual references without cluttering your workspace. Key Features: * Dual Mode Operation: Choose be
                      FREE
                      Buyers of this product also purchase
                      Gann Made Easy
                      Oleg Rodin
                      4.84 (171)
                      Indicators
                      Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
                      DayTrader PRO MT4
                      Davit Beridze
                      5 (2)
                      Indicators
                      DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
                      SR Liquidity
                      Oleg Rodin
                      5 (1)
                      Indicators
                      SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
                      Neuro Poseidon MT4
                      Daria Rezueva
                      4.8 (45)
                      Indicators
                      Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
                      M1 Sniper
                      Oleg Rodin
                      5 (27)
                      Indicators
                      M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
                      Zoryk Gold mt4
                      Reda El Koutbane
                      5 (1)
                      Indicators
                      discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
                      Atomic Analyst
                      Issam Kassas
                      5 (11)
                      Indicators
                      This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
                      BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
                      Garry James Goodchild
                      Indicators
                      BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
                      Prop Firm Sniper
                      Mohamed Hassan
                      4.33 (6)
                      Indicators
                      Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
                      Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
                      Genki Andou
                      5 (3)
                      Indicators
                      KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
                      IQ Gold Gann Levels
                      INTRAQUOTES
                      5 (5)
                      Indicators
                      Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
                      Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
                      Shengzu Zhong
                      5 (2)
                      Indicators
                      Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
                      Forex Breath System
                      Oleg Rodin
                      5 (5)
                      Indicators
                      Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
                      Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
                      Yohana Parmi
                      4.85 (62)
                      Indicators
                      A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
                      ORB Seeker
                      Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
                      Indicators
                      Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
                      Price Action Sniper
                      Elmira Memish
                      5 (3)
                      Indicators
                      Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
                      ReTest Histogram ms
                      DMITRII GRIDASOV
                      Indicators
                      Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
                      Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
                      Garry James Goodchild
                      Indicators
                      Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
                      PRO Renko System
                      Oleg Rodin
                      5 (31)
                      Indicators
                      PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
                      Currency Strength Exotics
                      Bernhard Schweigert
                      4.88 (33)
                      Indicators
                      CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
                      Scalper Inside PRO
                      Alexey Minkov
                      4.74 (68)
                      Indicators
                      Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
                      PZ Turning Points MT4
                      PZ TRADING SLU
                      1 (1)
                      Indicators
                      Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
                      Level Breakout Indicator
                      Vitalyi Belyh
                      Indicators
                      Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
                      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
                      Bernhard Schweigert
                      4.8 (104)
                      Indicators
                      Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
                      PZ Lopez Trend MT4
                      PZ TRADING SLU
                      Indicators
                      Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
                      Scalper Vault
                      Oleg Rodin
                      5 (38)
                      Indicators
                      Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
                      GOLD Impulse with Alert
                      Bernhard Schweigert
                      4.67 (12)
                      Indicators
                      This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
                      Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
                      Guang Jun Huang
                      Indicators
                      Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
                      Trend Catcher ind
                      Ramil Minniakhmetov
                      5 (11)
                      Indicators
                      TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
                      Day Trader Master
                      Oleg Rodin
                      5 (15)
                      Indicators
                      Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
                      More from author
                      SensorMap
                      Juergen Thielen
                      5 (1)
                      Indicators
                      Concept Market arranges in Time upcoming Phases according to the present Results of its Interest. Directing Modulations are an Interaction of immanent Periods, which show in Reference to Time cyclic Activity and to Price leveling Activity. SensorMap is a reflecting Volume Mask of this Concept of Time and Price and apportioning developed Price Movements in an equalized 100 % - Range: how far moved ? indicating their Status by marking special Events: when which Action ? setting the Situation in a
                      FREE
                      Filter:
                      Daniel
                      922
                      Daniel 2023.07.26 17:01 
                       

                      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                      Jamie Daniel Thompson
                      163
                      Jamie Daniel Thompson 2023.06.22 14:43 
                       

                      Extremely useful and incredible tool! I don't understand how this doesn't have 5 star reviews yet! It has totally changed the accuracy of my entries! Thanks to the author!

                      Reply to review