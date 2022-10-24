PointZero

5

Concept

Market arranges in Time upcoming Phases according to the present Results of its Interest.

Directing Modulations are an Interaction of immanent Periods, which show in Reference

  • to Time cyclic Activity and
  • to Price leveling Activity.

PointZero is a projecting Price Mask of this Concept of Time and Price and

  • categorizing developed Price Movements related to their own Range: how far moved ?
  • indicating their Status by marking special Events: when which Action ?
  • setting the Situation in a functional Relation to the presented Support/ Resistance - Motive: miss/ hit/ pass ?


synthesize and project

Arrange with its underlying, grounding Components

  • Time Price Channel
  • Triple Pivot

and its conditional indicating Period Event Notation a situational Coordinate System.



Content

Time Price Channel

The D1/ W1/ MN - Channel consists of Shells around the ranging Center, which reflect the

periodic Alterations by its Separation in High-/Low-Bands and central Moving Averages.


Period Event Notation

Positions, Expansions and Distances are measured against the own Range,

as also against the Channelrange, of which a Period the Body and (Part of) the Move is.

Special Events are displayed:

  • Close/ Open at High/ Low/ Center (colored Notes)
  • Break of weekly Channelbands (as Range Percentage)
  • Move 0 - 100 % of Range: Open to Close = High to Low (blue dotted Trend)
  • Move Proportions (white Values)
  • Offset of Move - Center against Range - Center (central Colortrend)
  • Parity of actual OHLC and previous OHLC (white Trend on Period and Offset Arrows on Scale)
  • Parity of up and down - Wick (blue Stars)
  • limiting Tick Values (Fraction Hits, green/ red)


Pivot Period Ports

D1/ W1/ MN - Pivots create besides their Portlevels a colored Background, indicating cyclic and leveling Phases.


Layers:

  • Projectors, Ranges and Scales (set PointZeros in Relation to their own and to the actual Channelrange)
  • Mirroring of Movements as Bars and Trendlines
  • Coloring of Bands/ Periods
  • Periods on/ off
  • geometrical Chartstructure with Universal Mask


Additional Benefits:

  • a positioning Autofocus
  • a Logbook as directional Protocol
  • a systemic Clock informs about periodic Phases (Pivot and Realtime)
  • a Screenshot Function (Button on Chart and as automatic Interval)
  • a detailed Definition of Objects and Functions by the Descriptive Mode (as Tool Tips)
  • an adjustable Price Column and automatic Chartfitting



Contemplate its Concentrate

The Signal Density is related to Markets actual Phase, chosen Timeframe/ Security and Components.

PointZero generates as resulting Composition a defined Setting of Support and Resistance:

No Matter which Hemisphere: [ Open = Support | Resistance = Close ]


Both look like the Other.

The MindMask resolves the active Status.


A Picture is worth a thousand Words.

Indicative : Colorized : Universal



Please find all necessary Informations to this Product in its Compendium.

Below as Orientation the Extract of the individual Indicator-Adjustments.



Indicator PointZero

Think global - Act local


[VALUE] =

  • Boolean: Button Position on Chart
  • Cn: Corner n0 to 3 (left upper to right lower)
  • Variabledefault Value


The default View of the Chart consists of following Components and is read like follows:

Move: Trace dark-gray/ Trend bright-gray

works as moving Range and ranging Move.

central MA: daily gray, weekly blue

Range Color by Open: Offset to prior Close/ Open/ Center (conditional)*

Note*: no separate Center-Color, the Open is passed by/of both Directions.

Close Color by Move: Offset to prior Open (= actual)

  • directional on: Null = white/ Full = orange
  • navigational off: up = green/ down = red
  • PointZeros off: noted by a white Haircross,

Toggle Close Signal via Countdown-Button.

Every Period works by its own Range-Shadow with the variable Chart-Coloring.

Identify their Phase by Coloring the Ranges with Button in Corner 3 most right (CW:WD)

Visual of centered Range-Creation and -Filling:
The Chart generates a (mostly central) gray Zone as Spread between

the highest Low and the lowest High of the visible Chart-Periods.


[5.1] Bools (on/ off) 

Code = Logic = Notation of Ordination


[5.1A] Fundament

Body of Chart


The first Options are the framing calculatoric Fundament of any Indicator Processing.

The visual Conjunction of both Mask-Complements delivers accidentially extra Room

for additional Buttons in the Sub-Chart, to have direct Access to these three Core-Options.

Bands and Pivots define the periodic Arrangement,

on which the Pen notes its designing Movements.

The Colors of Channel and Pivots cooperate = they are softened or amplified

and process accordingly to the Color Theory an indicating Background Tone.

The overlaying Period Event Notation is called by variable Conditions and

visualizes the Tracing/ Trending of Bull and Bear in their Habitates/ Hemispheres.


Time Price Channel [SUB]

To identify its Construction fully, colorize its dimmed Trendlines by Countdown-Button [C3]

(or preadjust via Colored Bands in Options).

  • hemispheric = 2 x 50% Coloring Ranges, depicted as colored Shells
  • gray D1, blue W1 Center = 0
  • Shells divided by Center-Trend
  • asymmetric Appearance due to separate Calculations 
  • of High and Low - Bands and central Moving Averages
    • Definition of Moving Average
    • variable Price Line 
    • Price of Time = external Argument
    • Definition of Channel-Band
    • constant Time Line 
    • (ime of Price = internal Argument

3-lettered Abbrevations on Price-Column:

  • Timeframe: MN = M, W1 = W, D1 = D
  • + Position HILO
  • e.g. WLO = Low of W1 - Channel (blue)


Period Event Notation [SUB]

special Contemplation of conditionally called absolute and/or relative Events:

  • Gator: 0-100 = Zero + Full Move
    • blue dashdot Centertrend on Period
    • notes new Phases (Caution)
  • Range/Move - High/Low (RH/ RL / MH / ML)
    • white move-connecting Trendline on Period
    • notes Stator/ Rotor - Function by Open Position of Period
  • Offset Move-Center against Range-Center 
    • colored Centertrend: green = North, red = South (directional)
    • notes potential/ tendencial Phase Shifts
  • periodic Centers in superordinated Range
    • white Value on Period if Close = 50% and < 15% or > 85% in D1-Range
    • notes near to Edge - Horizons in D1-Channel
  • Values beside Periods (connected with Dashes to Close)
    • if Close beyond W1 - Bands
    • note relative Barriers for overshooting Level-Phases
  • Tick Fraction Hits, as green and red Values
    • calculatoric Base is the Relation of Period Expansion and Volume
    • note expansional Edges of Time/ Price/ Tick
  • bright blue Double Points (Stars)
    • equivalent balanced/ central Position of Move in its Range
    • note Periods, which have an equal Size of their "Wicks"


Pivot Period Ports [SUB]

Enjoy freestyle Combinatory for 3 main + 1 sub Pivot ((MN/ W1/ D1) + H4).

universal Standard:

Pivots are processed Period-Gates and describe a superordinated Sequence of Market.
Equipped with cyclic and leveling Zones (colored Background), which note

  • by Time the first, central and last 10% of the Cycle Range 
  • (Visibility timeframe-dependent, adjust accordingly if necessary)
  • by Price the 66-75% of North and South Level-Range 
  • (Visibility chartscale-dependent, use implemented Autofocus if needed)
3-lettered Abbrevations on Price-Column:
  • Timeframe: MN = M, W1 = W, D1 = D, (H4 = H)
  • + Direction (N, S)
  • + Level (1, 2, 3)
  • or Pivot (PP)
  • e.g. MN1 = Monthly Pivot (white) Level 1 in Northern Hemisphere
Due to the inequal Hours of a Real-Time Week related to respective Weekdays

(last two Hours of Friday are processed on Sunday)

  • additional and isolated Sunday-Pivot.


Functions

Being develops from Within.

Equal Interest is generic.


The next five Options are Instruments for an extended Chart-Appearance and flexible Functionality:

[PRICE] Auto Focus:

Visual Flexibility, automatic

  • toggle by Click on the Price-Column (most right)
  • calculates the Chart-Dimensions related to the actual Move-Development
    • creates Room on active Hemisphere
    • more Range if Trend/ more Move if Trace
    • Sensitivity indicates upcoming Activity (Work on Tipping-Points)
  • situative fluid Chart Impression (Scalation of developing Range = relative)


[SCALE] 2 x Period (Range + Move):

Visual Flexibility, manual

Isolate Range and Move by Click-through:

  • toggle by Click on the Scale-Column (2nd right)
  • first Click = minus Move, shows blank Period-Range
  • second Click = toggles Range and Move, shows blank Period-Moves
  • third Click = all back

Not intended for Live-Use and, to avoid Mis-Clicks not accessible of the Chart, but via Options-Menu:
switch Periods completely off with both Options false => complete free view.

All Layers stay functional.


[PROJECTOR - TOPProtocol Role:

Data Divisioning, Sentence

The Protocol of periodical Events can be set to Autostart for sufficient wide charts.

Chart-Auto-Scroll has to be active.

According to the Chart-Concept it is divided in componental Columns of TOHLCV,
inclusive full Legend via Tooltip.

From left to right:

  • Period Time/special Occurrences
  • positioning Range Open Side
  • central periodic Function (two Roles)
  • navigating Move Close Side
  • Period Volume/special Occurrences
  • switch on/ off (completely) on Chart via Projector - Button
  • leave with staying Panel as Placeholder by direct Click on the List
The Placeholder-Panel is generally accessible by direct Click on it (most left Column).
It is in flat Markets potentially supportive for the Resolution, because MT-Scale-Calculations

are situatively adjusted by Reduction of Periods (optional in Conjunction with Autofocus).


[REFLECTOR - BOTUniversal Mask:

Data Divisioning, Sequence

  • Open/ Close at High/ Low/ Center (Notes/ Dashes/ Crosshairs)
  • Open/ Close - Grid, PointZero Support-Resistance Graduation
  • High/ Low/ Bid - Cone of Light (Chart Phase Scope)
  • High/ Low - Chart-Time of visible Periods (white, on Chart: timeframe-sensitive)
  • High/ Low - Chart-Price of visible Periods (white, on Price-Column: CHI = Chart High, CLO = Chart Low)

Indication of weekly Realtime-Transition Wednesday and Thursday

    • Odin = Ministrant/ Mantle/ collects = Close of Phase
    • Thor = Kloeckner/ Hammer/ strikes = Open of Phase

appears on Timeframes > M5 as underlying Histogram-Ray (chart-traversal)

  • if Zero = Close at Open/ High/ Low/ Center: white dash, notes Edges and Centers of Phases


Following Layers are Product of a special Contemplation

of the inner and outer Relations of Open and Close.

Move-Info

DisplayPosition + Direction + Function + Phase

[TOP] Echo Bars:

  • mirrored Bars, directional colored according to their respective Period-Direction,
  • adds an inverted Visual of Movements and forms functional Helix.

[BOT] Echo Trend:

  • mirrored Open- and Close-Trendlines, white = Open and orange = Close,
  • notes separately the leading Component of a Period as Heartbeat-Trend.


Layers

projective Reflection = reflective Projection


The Card Deck:

2 Buttons Corner 0TL

most top-left:
Order-Tool
  • first Letter = Pivot, second Letter = RealTime
  • DisplayC = Cycle/ L = Level/ Dot if not

Symbol - Button:

Clock

  • Market is clocked realtime to the real World by own Interest via cyclic and leveling Events.
  • Button Top right Corner 1 (Screenshot-Button) shows VOL (Volume/ Volatility)
  • Phases MN = M/ W1 = W/ D1 = D
The actual Time-Phase correlates with actual valid Price- and Volume-Phases 
and defines the timely Range of the pricely Movement. 
Price confirms this defining Call as designed Reflection.
Equal Colors cooperate through all Dimensions.


1 Button Corner 1TR

  • Clock Display
  • Screenshot, saved as GIF in \\DataFolder\MQL\Files\


2 Buttons Corner 2BL

Spread-Button (first, left) extends Button Row:

Activate four additional informational Buttons beside Protocol/ Interactive Mask,

which give access to the separate Chart Projectors. 

Note:

The following Layers are Product of the Projection of PointZeros to the actual processed Range and Move.

According to the Separation in Cycles and Levels, the direct

  • Projections as Light Cones are separately accessible.

Ranges and Scales are functional combined, and both are

  • by time: white/ blue and
  • by price: green/ red colored.

All have their conditional Appearance according to

  • Timeframe/ Security and Presence of Conditions 
in common.

Thus, Event-Density and -Impact

  • according to relative Distribution and Correlation of present Potentials!

Because of this, they are directly accessible by Chart-Button, or via Options automatically activated.

Choose of limitless Adjustability for Templates!

Due to their steady Interaction with the present Period they develop

and work actively (if enabled), until the PointZero leaves the Chart.


    From left to right:
    Time-Price-Button:
      DisplayServer-Time + Bid
      FunctionPointZero - Level Scaling
      • TOP Level Ranges
      • absolute and relative Plot of High/ Low - Ranges of respective PointZeros, 
        • Color navigational/ positional
      • BOT Phase Scales
      • absolute Division of respective PointZero - Range, 
        • overlying Variable notes TOHLCV - Position of next directive Call


      TPP / PPT - Button:

        Display: Productivity

        VPP = Volume per Period:
        Protocol List/ Center on TimeBand
        absolute (= Frequency)
        Impulse / Period
        Sensitivity 15%

          TPP = Ticks per Pip:

          • relative (= Alteration)
          • Impulse / Pip
          • Sensitivity 33%

            PPT = Pips per Tick:

            • total (= Oscillation)
            • Pip / Impulse
            • Sensitivity 50%

              Please further Informations to external Productivity in Section [7.0].


              FunctionPointZero - Projector (Beams)

              • on Top = Cycle
              • on Bottom = Level


                Both Projectors are setting their own Range Position in Relation to the actual Range Position,

                depending on their individual cyclic/ leveling Function.

                They work according to their Function and related to the individual Chart-Situation 
                as 
                ranging Barriers (Resistance) or 
                moving Tractors (Support).
                  Their Update-Frequency is by Tick, that means: they adjust in Cooperation with the 
                  actual Development, as long as their Period is on the Chart visible (if enabled).

                  Date-Button (second, right)
                    • Toggles the Period-Scale and 
                    • navigating Arrows RH/ MH/ ML/ RL, noting their Offset to their prior Position.
                    • Periods: Support white - Resistance orange


                      3 Buttons Corner 3 = BR

                      Colorize Channel Bands and Period Ranges to identify their Classification/ Function:

                      • Step = violet = D1 
                      • Lift = blue = W1
                      • Null = white = MN
                      • Full = orange = H4

                      left: [Period-Percentage] = colored Periods

                      note the classified State of Period-Moves

                      right: [CalendarWeek:WeekDay] = colored Channel-Bands
                      note the classified State of Period-Ranges = Channel-Shells/ Levels
                      center: [Countdown] = Close Signal

                      initially not shown, here on/off


                      Adjustments of general Nature:

                      • The Descriptive Mode is useful for Orientation or Confirmation (of not finally settled Experience).
                      • Extend the Pivot by H4 for smaller Timeframe Analysis.
                      • The MT4-Scales are a "fundamental Adjustment". I cannot resolve them..


                      Integer/ Double

                      constant variable = variable constant

                      The Icing:

                      • Protocol Role0 = Func (Function) / 1 = Bube (BullBear)
                      • Offset Price: position Price by whitchever Intent
                      • Shorten Digits: 6 Digits can be shorten to the preferred Length

                      • Screenshot 
                        • Interval: 0 = off
                        • Integer above 0 = Interval in Minutes
                        • adjust in Height and Width
                        • saved as GIF in \\DataFolder\MQL\Files\


                      Please find all necessary Informations to this Product in its Compendium in its respective RadioPhase - Blog.


                      logiclaboratory studio
                      © 2018-2023 /thiejden.


                      Avis 2
                      Jamie Daniel Thompson
                      163
                      Jamie Daniel Thompson 2023.06.22 14:43 
                       

                      Extremely useful and incredible tool! I don't understand how this doesn't have 5 star reviews yet! It has totally changed the accuracy of my entries! Thanks to the author!

                      Produits recommandés
                      Wise Men Indicator demo
                      Bohdan Kasyanenko
                      3 (2)
                      Indicateurs
                      The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
                      FREE
                      SensorMap
                      Juergen Thielen
                      5 (1)
                      Indicateurs
                      Concept Market arranges in Time upcoming Phases according to the present Results of its Interest. Directing Modulations are an Interaction of immanent Periods, which show in Reference to Time cyclic Activity and to Price leveling Activity. SensorMap is a reflecting Volume Mask of this Concept of Time and Price and apportioning developed Price Movements in an equalized 100 % - Range: how far moved ? indicating their Status by marking special Events: when which Action ? setting the Situation in a
                      FREE
                      Free automatic fibonacci
                      Tonny Obare
                      4.67 (49)
                      Indicateurs
                      Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
                      FREE
                      SuperMac Free
                      Agus Wahyu Pratomo
                      4 (1)
                      Experts
                      FREE VERSION ONLY USE LOT SIZE 0.01 TO UNLOCK IT GO HERE  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61498 SuperMac EA is a trading robot  for the trading on forex and trades  Scalping  Strategy and Tren Follower. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.   It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine tren behaviour.  EA optimized on EURUSD, GBPUSD and NZDUSD (Use together) but can be use on other pair  Use PAIR can use 3 pairs (recommended to maximize profit) at the same time (
                      FREE
                      OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT4
                      Michal Jurnik
                      5 (4)
                      Indicateurs
                      The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
                      FREE
                      Roman5 Arbitrage Viewer for MT4 Free
                      Anton Nel
                      4 (2)
                      Indicateurs
                      This indicator is a perfect tool able to compare which brokers have the lower latency. It shows us immediately which brokers are slower or faster. When you see the dot icon on the line, it means this broker is the faster one and the red line (Broker_A) is the slower one. See the example on the screenshot. How It Works? This indicator shares the prices information to and from the "shared" common data folder. It compares all the prices. The price is based on average by (Ask + Bid) / 2. There are
                      FREE
                      UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
                      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
                      5 (2)
                      Indicateurs
                      L'indicateur affiche les signaux basés sur l'oscillateur RSI terminal sur le graphique. Il est possible de filtrer les signaux répétés. Ici, l'oscillateur est utilisé pour rechercher un signal inverse. Il est recommandé comme point d'entrée dans les stratégies swing et le trading à partir de niveaux. Un tableau de bord multidevises est disponible. Avec lui, vous pouvez facilement basculer entre les graphiques. Dans les discussions sur les produits, vous pouvez suggérer un algorithme dans lequ
                      FREE
                      Golden Trend Finder
                      Andri Maulana
                      Indicateurs
                      Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities. Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder doe
                      FREE
                      PZ The Zone
                      PZ TRADING SLU
                      4.33 (3)
                      Indicateurs
                      This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to
                      FREE
                      Follow The Line
                      Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
                      3.94 (16)
                      Indicateurs
                      FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
                      FREE
                      SMA Indicator
                      Nitu Brijesh Yadav
                      Indicateurs
                      Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
                      FREE
                      FFx MACD
                      Eric Venturi-Bloxs
                      4.2 (5)
                      Indicateurs
                      The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
                      FREE
                      Email Drawdown Alert
                      Roman Starostin
                      5 (12)
                      Indicateurs
                      Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
                      FREE
                      Auto Fib MT4
                      Part-time Day Trader
                      Indicateurs
                      Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
                      FREE
                      Trendline indicator
                      David Muriithi
                      2 (1)
                      Indicateurs
                      Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
                      FREE
                      OrderBlock TS Roman
                      Vladislav Vlastovskii
                      3.8 (5)
                      Indicateurs
                      Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
                      FREE
                      The Four Pillars
                      Andri Maulana
                      Indicateurs
                      The Four Pillars: Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse! Tired of juggling multiple indicators and missing out on perfect entries? The Four Pillars is the ultimate solution, merging four proven market analysis tools into one powerful, easy-to-use indicator. Get crystal-clear, high-conviction Buy and Sell signals directly on your chart, filtered for maximum accuracy. Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! Key Advantages & Features Precision Signals, Zero Clutter: This indicator combine
                      FREE
                      ET1 for MT4
                      Hui Qiu
                      3.83 (6)
                      Experts
                      ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
                      FREE
                      SuperTrend Scanner FREE
                      FXsolutions
                      5 (2)
                      Indicateurs
                      This scanner shows the trend values of the well known indicator SuperTrend for up to 30 instruments and 8 time frames. You can get alerts via MT4, Email and Push-Notification as soon as the direction of the trend changes. This is the FREE version of the indicator: SuperTrend Scanner The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718074 With the following FREE indicator you c
                      FREE
                      Ppr PA
                      Yury Emeliyanov
                      4.5 (2)
                      Indicateurs
                      "Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection:   The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals:   Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Ar
                      FREE
                      Extremum Reverse Bar
                      Yurij Izyumov
                      2.8 (5)
                      Indicateurs
                      This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
                      FREE
                      Pivot Mean Oscillator
                      Marco Calabrese
                      4 (1)
                      Indicateurs
                      Pivot Mean Oscillator (PMO) is a unbounded zero-centered oscillator that provides a quick and normalized measure of divergence between two spreads. Detailed description of the mathematical formulation along with some comments and experiments can be found in this article .  Trading aspects This version of PMO is tuned on spreads relative to Close and Open price signals against their cumulative moving average (CMA). Positive PMO(m,n) values means that last (normalized) m Close prices are higher t
                      FREE
                      Accelerator Decelerator Alerts Serie MT4
                      Boris Armenteros
                      Indicateurs
                      Signals and Alerts for Accelerator/Decelerator indicator based on these MQL5 posts: Accelerator Oscillator and Signals of the Indicator Accelerator Oscillator . Note : this tool is based on the code of Accelerator indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at   closing   of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; Customizable arrows. By d
                      FREE
                      Line
                      Andrea Fontanini
                      Indicateurs
                      free only until the end of the week The following indicator must be used and contextualized according to your trading methodologies. It provides excellent trading insights and identifies rejection zones on the drawn lines. Several parameters can be customized. The indicator will plot three levels above and below the opening price on D1, W1, and MN1. It will provide the daily ADR and display two additional daily sessions (EUROPE session and USA session). The colors of the various lines can be cu
                      FREE
                      TreendLines
                      Sajjad Karimi
                      Indicateurs
                      ''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
                      FREE
                      Magic Macd Cross
                      Christophe Godart
                      Indicateurs
                      This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
                      FREE
                      Sm Ichimoku Scanner
                      Steeve Christian Martol
                      5 (5)
                      Indicateurs
                      Multi Time Frame Indicator acts as a Scanner based on the Ichimoku Trading System. The outcome is displayed on a board. This helps you to make "at a glance" a mental picture of the System without having to open the chart. Up to 10 Currencies can be watched. Scanned elements And Legend "KUMO Futur" - Green : The Kumo Futur is Bullish. "KUMO Futur" - Red : The Kumo Futur is Bearish. "PRICE Cross KJ" - Green : The Price is Above the Kijun Sen.  "PRICE Cross KJ" - Red : The Price is Below the Kijun
                      FREE
                      Support resistanses show
                      Meysam Ghasemi
                      Indicateurs
                      .....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
                      FREE
                      Currency Index Project EUR
                      Simone Guidarini
                      Indicateurs
                      EUR INDEX The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in a
                      FREE
                      Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
                      Gann Made Easy
                      Oleg Rodin
                      4.82 (145)
                      Indicateurs
                      Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
                      Trend indicator AI
                      Ramil Minniakhmetov
                      5 (68)
                      Indicateurs
                      L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
                      M1 Sniper
                      Oleg Rodin
                      4.89 (18)
                      Indicateurs
                      M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
                      Dynamic Scalper System
                      Vitalyi Belyh
                      Indicateurs
                      L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
                      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
                      Bernhard Schweigert
                      4.79 (98)
                      Indicateurs
                      Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
                      Scalper Inside PRO
                      Alexey Minkov
                      4.74 (69)
                      Indicateurs
                      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
                      SMC Easy Signal
                      Mohamed Hassan
                      4.67 (12)
                      Indicateurs
                      SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
                      Game Changer Indicator
                      Vasiliy Strukov
                      5 (2)
                      Indicateurs
                      Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
                      Trend Screener
                      STE S.S.COMPANY
                      4.79 (95)
                      Indicateurs
                      Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
                      Advanced Supply Demand
                      Bernhard Schweigert
                      4.91 (296)
                      Indicateurs
                      CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
                      Entry Points Pro
                      Yury Orlov
                      4.61 (170)
                      Indicateurs
                      Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
                      Adaptive Volatility Range
                      Stanislav Konin
                      5 (3)
                      Indicateurs
                      Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
                      Currency Strength Wizard
                      Oleg Rodin
                      4.84 (55)
                      Indicateurs
                      Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
                      Day Trader Master
                      Oleg Rodin
                      5 (14)
                      Indicateurs
                      Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
                      IQ Gold Gann Levels
                      INTRAQUOTES
                      5 (4)
                      Indicateurs
                      Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
                      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
                      Bernhard Schweigert
                      4.43 (7)
                      Indicateurs
                      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
                      M1 Arrow
                      Oleg Rodin
                      5 (19)
                      Indicateurs
                      Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
                      Currency Strength Exotics
                      Bernhard Schweigert
                      4.88 (33)
                      Indicateurs
                      ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
                      FX Power MT4 NG
                      Daniel Stein
                      4.95 (20)
                      Indicateurs
                      FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
                      Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
                      Duc Hoan Nguyen
                      5 (1)
                      Indicateurs
                      Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
                      Auto Optimized RSI
                      Davit Beridze
                      5 (2)
                      Indicateurs
                      Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
                      PZ Trend Trading
                      PZ TRADING SLU
                      4.8 (5)
                      Indicateurs
                      Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
                      Market Structure Break Out
                      Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
                      5 (7)
                      Indicateurs
                      Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
                      Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
                      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                      4.33 (6)
                      Indicateurs
                      Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
                      RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
                      Duc Hoan Nguyen
                      5 (2)
                      Indicateurs
                      Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
                      GOLD Impulse with Alert
                      Bernhard Schweigert
                      4.64 (11)
                      Indicateurs
                      Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
                      PRO Renko System
                      Oleg Rodin
                      5 (28)
                      Indicateurs
                      Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
                      Gold AMS
                      Aleksandr Makarov
                      Indicateurs
                      Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
                      Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
                      Stanislav Konin
                      Indicateurs
                      Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
                      Gold Flux Signal
                      Leandro Bernardez Camero
                      Indicateurs
                      Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
                      Plus de l'auteur
                      SensorMap
                      Juergen Thielen
                      5 (1)
                      Indicateurs
                      Concept Market arranges in Time upcoming Phases according to the present Results of its Interest. Directing Modulations are an Interaction of immanent Periods, which show in Reference to Time cyclic Activity and to Price leveling Activity. SensorMap is a reflecting Volume Mask of this Concept of Time and Price and apportioning developed Price Movements in an equalized 100 % - Range: how far moved ? indicating their Status by marking special Events: when which Action ? setting the Situation in a
                      FREE
                      Filtrer:
                      Daniel
                      929
                      Daniel 2023.07.26 17:01 
                       

                      L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

                      Jamie Daniel Thompson
                      163
                      Jamie Daniel Thompson 2023.06.22 14:43 
                       

                      Extremely useful and incredible tool! I don't understand how this doesn't have 5 star reviews yet! It has totally changed the accuracy of my entries! Thanks to the author!

                      Répondre à l'avis