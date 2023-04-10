RadioPhase - Pictorial Period Phase Profiler

or stumbeled by accidential Luck over this Blog as Extension to these Products.
RadioPhase determines the communicating and divisioning Concept, which is Fundament and Technique to analyze flexible adjustable and automatically Markets Oscillations as appearing functional = natural Imaging.
What you find here, is an extensive Elaboration of the functional Appearance = Apparition "Market".
It is noted as Visualization of its manyfold functional Structure, ruling its Motion and Movement by Impulse (own = collective Motivation) and Resonance (not-own = individual Motivation).
Take your Time to study the attached Information and feel free to contact me in Case of open Questions (please: content-related).
Have a good Time and any thinkable Success!
RadioPhase - ZEN-Method of FX
ps:
Additional attached the TickEvent - News Addon. It completes the Indicator-Concept to a Closed-Loop-System and integrates seamless.
Its Functionality depends on Existence of PointZero, thus no Need to load, if there is no installed PointZero-Indicator on your System.
Best Regards