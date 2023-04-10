RadioPhase - Pictorial Period Phase Profiler

Hallo and Welcome!





You've been redirected to here from the Showroom of the MT4-Indicators









or stumbeled by accidential Luck over this Blog as Extension to these Products.



But whatever lead you to here: nice to meet you!



RadioPhase determines the communicating and divisioning Concept, which is Fundament and Technique to analyze flexible adjustable and automatically Markets Oscillations as appearing functional = natural Imaging.



What you find here, is an extensive Elaboration of the functional Appearance = Apparition "Market". It is noted as Visualization of its manyfold functional Structure, ruling its Motion and Movement by Impulse (own = collective Motivation) and Resonance (not-own = individual Motivation).





Please find for utmost Convenience all necessary Details as Compendium (PDF in the attached ZIP), which is Definition and Explanation of the respective Indicators PointZero and SensorMap.





Take your Time to study the attached Information and feel free to contact me in Case of open Questions (please: content-related).





Have a good Time and any thinkable Success!

RadioPhase - ZEN-Method of FX

ps: Additional attached the TickEvent - News Addon. It completes the Indicator-Concept to a Closed-Loop-System and integrates seamless. Its Functionality depends on Existence of PointZero, thus no Need to load, if there is no installed PointZero-Indicator on your System.

Best Regards