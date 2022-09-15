Trading Panel Katana MT4

Trading Panel Katana is a tool with many features that help you open and manage your trades more easily.

The Features:

- Line Preview: Show preview on the chart for opening price, take profit and stop loss. It's draggable and contains some valuable information. For market trade and pending trade.

- Opening Trade Setting: Set trade by point, price, money and Percentage value, so you can choose the risk and reward for the trade.

- Close Trades: Close option for market trade, pending trade, buy, sell, profit, loss or all trades. Option on trades on the chart only or all trades in the terminal.

- Breakeven: BE option with point, money or percentage. with some sound option when price hit the breakeven price.

- Trailing Stop: Monitoring trade with many trailing stop options: Regular trailing stop, Trailing Fractal, Trailing MA, Trailing Parabolic SAR, Trailing ATR, Trailing High Low Previous Bar.

- OCO: Order Cancel Order option, opening a trade will delete the opposite pending trade.

- 2-way trade: Option for only 1-way trade (buy or sell only), or can be both (buy and sell).

- Remove TP/SL: With a click, you can remove the TP or SL trades on the chart.

- Change Pair: Change the pair on the chart from the panel.

- Alert: Send the alert and notification on your mobile phone when the balance changes.

- Info: Some Information about balance, equity, trades count, profit/loss, pending count, min lot, max lot and point value of the chart pair.

- Tooltip: Show Information for each control in the Katana Trading Panel.

- Screenshot: Take a screenshot of the chart and save it as a file.

- Panel Size: There are 7 options for panel size, or just set auto size, then the panel will choose the size.

- Themes: Panel theme option: Day, Dark, Ocean, Fire, Green Forest, Violet, Sakura.

- Show/Hide Trades line: Show or hide options for the trade line on the chart.

- Clock: Clock on panel with local time, broker time or GMT.



