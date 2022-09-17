Trading Panel Katana - Information









is a tool with many features that help you open and manage your trades more easily.





Features:



Buy Or Sell Mode Selection

Choose between Buy Mode or Sell Mode for the market or pending trade.





Market/Pending Trade

Some option for opening market trade:

Lot Size: Set The Lot Size

Price (for Pending Trade): Set opening price for pending trade

SL Checkbox (Uncheck for not using stop loss)

TP Checkbox (Uncheck for not using take profit)

Point: Set Point for stoploss or takeprofit

Price: Set Price for stoploss or takeprofit

Money: Set by money for stop loss or take profit

Percent: Set by percentage from the account balance for stoploss or takeprofit



Shortcut turn on / off

Breakeven ( BE ): Turn on/off breakeven monitoring, following the setting from Manage Setting .

): breakeven monitoring, following the setting from Manage Setting Trailing Stop ( TS ): Turn on/off Trailing Stop monitoring, following the setting from Manage Setting .

): Trailing Stop monitoring, following the setting from Manage Setting Tooltip ( ? ): Turn on/off show tooltip for component in the panel.

): Turn on/off show tooltip for component in the panel. take Chart Screenshot: Take chart screenshot and put it as file

Management Trade Buttons

Show/hide trades line.

Show/hide trade preview line.

Enable/Disable 2 way trade: if enable EA will allow buy and sell trade, if disable EA will allow trades in 1 direction (buy only or sell only).

Set To BE: Set breakeven to all profit trades.

Remove SL: Remove all trade stop loss.

Remove TP: Remove all trade take profit.



Close Trades on current Chart Close Market: Close all market trades on current chart

Close Profit: Close all profit trades on current chart

Close Loss: Close all loss trades on current chart

Close Pending: Close all pending trades on current chart

Close %: Close trades with % lot size on current chart





Change Pair





Change pair from the panel.





Manage - Close / Breakeven / Trailing









Close trades on chart only or all in the terminal, with many option like close buy, close sell, close profit, close loss and close all market trades. Also there is option for close pending trades.

Breakeven Setting, start by point, money or percentage. With offset setting.

Trailing stop by regular trailing stop, fractal, MA, PSAR, ATR and previous Bar.





Change Panel Size

Panel can be resize with 7 option, or just choose auto, then EA will choose the best fit for you.





Theme Color

7 Themes can be choose: Day, Dark, Ocean, Fire, Green Forest, Violet and Sakura.





Info - General

Some Information.









EA Setting





There is no EA Setting, all can be set in the panel.







Download Demo Trading Panel Katana MT4 Demo --> download demo Trading Panel Katana MT5 Demo --> download demo

Market Trading Panel Katana MT4 --> mql5.com/en/market/product/86459 Trading Panel Katana MT5 --> mql5.com/en/market/product/86460





