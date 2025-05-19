Trading Panel Katana MT5

  • Utilities
  • Bobby Prabowo
    Bobby Prabowo

    Bobby Prabowo

    4.8 (76)
    Hello!
    I am a full-time freelance MQL5/MQL4 coder and Trading Automation Specialist. My focus is on developing reliable and efficient trading solutions tailored to your specific needs.
    My expertise includes:
    - Custom Expert Advisors (EAs): Automating your trading strategies.
    2 products 18 comments
  • Version: 3.4
  • Updated: 19 May 2025
  • Activations: 10

Trading Panel Katana is a tool with many features that help you open and manage your trades more easily.


Trading Panel Katana  MT4 | Tutorial and Download demo | message me.

- This EA will not work in Tester

The Features:

- Line Preview: Show preview on the chart for opening price, take profit and stop loss. It's draggable and contains some valuable information. For market trade and pending trade.

- Opening Trade SettingSet trade by point, price, money and Percentage value, so you can choose the risk and reward for the trade.

- Close TradesClose option for market trade, pending trade, buy, sell, profit, loss or all trades. Option on trades on the chart only or all trades in the terminal.

- BreakevenBE option with point, money or percentage. with some sound option when price hit the breakeven price.

- Trailing StopMonitoring trade with many trailing stop options: Regular trailing stop, Trailing Fractal, Trailing MA, Trailing Parabolic SAR, Trailing ATR, Trailing High Low Previous Bar.

- OCOOrder Cancel Order option, opening a trade will delete the opposite pending trade.

- 2-way tradeOption for only 1-way trade (buy or sell only), or can be both (buy and sell).

- Remove TP/SL: With a click, you can remove the TP or SL trades on the chart.

- Change PairChange the pair on the chart from the panel.

- AlertSend the alert and notification on your mobile phone when the balance changes.

- InfoSome Information about balance, equity, trades count, profit/loss, pending count, min lot, max lot and point value of the chart pair.

- TooltipShow Information for each control in the Katana Trading Panel.

- ScreenshotTake a screenshot of the chart and save it as a file.

- Panel SizeThere are 7 options for panel size, or just set auto size, then the panel will choose the size.

- ThemesPanel theme option: Day, Dark, Ocean, Fire, Green Forest, Violet, Sakura.

- Show/Hide Trades lineShow or hide options for the trade line on the chart.

- ClockClock on panel with local time, broker time or GMT.


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4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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Trading Panel Katana MT4
Bobby Prabowo
3 (2)
Utilities
Trading Panel Katana   is a tool with many features that help you open and manage your trades more easily. Trading Panel Katana  MT5  |  Tutorial and Download demo  |  message me . - This EA will not work in Tester The Features: - Line Preview:  Show preview on the chart for opening price, take profit and stop loss. It's draggable and contains some valuable information. For market trade and pending trade. -   Opening Trade Setting :  Set trade by point, price, money and Percentage value, so you
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