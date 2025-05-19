Trading Panel Katana MT5
- Utilities
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Bobby PrabowoHello!
I am a full-time freelance MQL5/MQL4 coder and Trading Automation Specialist. My focus is on developing reliable and efficient trading solutions tailored to your specific needs.
My expertise includes:
- Custom Expert Advisors (EAs): Automating your trading strategies.
- Version: 3.4
- Updated: 19 May 2025
- Activations: 10
Trading Panel Katana is a tool with many features that help you open and manage your trades more easily.
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- This EA will not work in Tester
The Features:
- Line Preview: Show preview on the chart for opening price, take profit and stop loss. It's draggable and contains some valuable information. For market trade and pending trade.
- Opening Trade Setting: Set trade by point, price, money and Percentage value, so you can choose the risk and reward for the trade.
- Close Trades: Close option for market trade, pending trade, buy, sell, profit, loss or all trades. Option on trades on the chart only or all trades in the terminal.
- Breakeven: BE option with point, money or percentage. with some sound option when price hit the breakeven price.
- Trailing Stop: Monitoring trade with many trailing stop options: Regular trailing stop, Trailing Fractal, Trailing MA, Trailing Parabolic SAR, Trailing ATR, Trailing High Low Previous Bar.
- OCO: Order Cancel Order option, opening a trade will delete the opposite pending trade.
- 2-way trade: Option for only 1-way trade (buy or sell only), or can be both (buy and sell).
- Remove TP/SL: With a click, you can remove the TP or SL trades on the chart.
- Change Pair: Change the pair on the chart from the panel.
- Alert: Send the alert and notification on your mobile phone when the balance changes.
- Info: Some Information about balance, equity, trades count, profit/loss, pending count, min lot, max lot and point value of the chart pair.
- Tooltip: Show Information for each control in the Katana Trading Panel.
- Screenshot: Take a screenshot of the chart and save it as a file.
- Panel Size: There are 7 options for panel size, or just set auto size, then the panel will choose the size.
- Themes: Panel theme option: Day, Dark, Ocean, Fire, Green Forest, Violet, Sakura.
- Show/Hide Trades line: Show or hide options for the trade line on the chart.
- Clock: Clock on panel with local time, broker time or GMT.