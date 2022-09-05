Pad Thai EA

Only 10 Copies at 199$ After 299$

Setting for USDJPY H4 Only

Used Risk/Trade suggetion 1-5 % Or result after Black test

Have SL/TP

Have Break evevnt and tralling stop

Have 4 EA indise

Can On/Off in each EA that  you need

I prefer run continue  1 year  for  judgement performance.

Can run  continue   24 hrs.  have  spread  control.

I will  continue  update  new  EA  inside  with  new  startergy If I found good  stratergy.

Real Account start on 16/8/2022.



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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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