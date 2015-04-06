JK Super Parabolic SAR

This EA Optimize for GBPUSD and USDJPY Time frame 4 Hrs.

Inside include 3 money management system.

Indicator and System trend

1. Used 2 EMA for confirm Trend

2. Used Price action and Parabolic Sar for entry 

3.Have SL and TP

4.Have trailing stop 

5.Used Risk/Trade

Average open  1-3 Order /Month

DD independent for Risk/Trade

I will training and review How to work EA 1 hrs. for your understanding.

This EA make for manual trade if you understand staggery you Can trade by you manual trade.


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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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This EA Only GBPUSD another need more optimize Timeframe H4 Winrat 86.64% Since 2017-2023 DD 26% Profit +1000% RR 1:2 ***** Open Order 40 Order 5 Years. Or 8 Order/Year. Some Year don't have Order***** Strategy 1.EMA Confirm trade 2.BB for Set up 3.Price action for entry  4. Breakevent After TP100% of Stop loss (Can adjust) 5.Open 1-3 Order/ Trade 6.Have mode trailing stop (On/Off) 7.Risk/Trade 8.Have SL/TP every Order Remark :This EA for Trader who need low order but high performance and review
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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Miss Nathita Kaenmun
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