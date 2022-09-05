Pad Thai EA

Only 10 Copies at 199$ After 299$

Setting for USDJPY H4 Only

Used Risk/Trade suggetion 1-5 % Or result after Black test

Have SL/TP

Have Break evevnt and tralling stop

Have 4 EA indise

Can On/Off in each EA that  you need

I prefer run continue  1 year  for  judgement performance.

Can run  continue   24 hrs.  have  spread  control.

I will  continue  update  new  EA  inside  with  new  startergy If I found good  stratergy.

Real Account start on 16/8/2022.



