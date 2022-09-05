Pad Thai EA
- Experts
- Miss Nathita Kaenmun
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 5 septembre 2022
- Activations: 10
Only 10 Copies at 199$ After 299$
Setting for USDJPY H4 Only
Used Risk/Trade suggetion 1-5 % Or result after Black test
Have SL/TP
Have Break evevnt and tralling stop
Have 4 EA indise
Can On/Off in each EA that you need
I prefer run continue 1 year for judgement performance.
Can run continue 24 hrs. have spread control.
I will continue update new EA inside with new startergy If I found good stratergy.
Real Account start on 16/8/2022.