JK Super EA

This EA Optimize for EURUSD H1 With Balance start 1,000 /0.1 Lot

Strategy :

1.Used EMA 200 Confirm trend  

2.Scan Price action with DOJI

3.Confrim position open order with Stochastic Oscillator

EA include 3 money management 

Mode1 Fix Lot,Fix SL,TP

Mode2 Lot Auto exponential ,Fix SL,Fix TP

Mode3 Special MM Repeat Order with same logic with Lot martingale  

Remark : Have Function Closed All , Max order and Cutt loss 

User can select that you like money management system 

For my Suggestion is mode2  


