JK Super EA
- Experts
- Miss Nathita Kaenmun
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
This EA Optimize for EURUSD H1 With Balance start 1,000 /0.1 Lot
Strategy :
1.Used EMA 200 Confirm trend
2.Scan Price action with DOJI
3.Confrim position open order with Stochastic Oscillator
EA include 3 money management
Mode1 Fix Lot,Fix SL,TP
Mode2 Lot Auto exponential ,Fix SL,Fix TP
Mode3 Special MM Repeat Order with same logic with Lot martingale
Remark : Have Function Closed All , Max order and Cutt loss
User can select that you like money management system
For my Suggestion is mode2