Gbpusd Sml

NOTE: The indicator in demo version will not work as it requires the specific preset and if in future you don't see recent numbers drawn on your chart then please contact us for recent calculated preset file


This is smart money levels, just see the pictures how the pair reacts to our calculated numbers


The indicator can be used with any timeframe but to match the institutional traders we recommend H4 or D1 charts


Allow DLL imports must be turned on, as the indicator requires to be connected to our manual, well data resourced center, collected from top institutional traders


Days of confusions are over, the indicator will only draw recent smart money levels where institutional traders make their trading decisions, see how patterns build towords our given numbers


No alert feature included because the levels can be reactive when they get close to it


This is an ongoing service with a running backend infrastructure that costs as well as the admins and coders that monitor and improve the entire construction, like the database in the background and the graphical front-end you load on your charts. That's why we have to charge a fair recurring fee so that we will easily pay for itself.


This indicator will only work on GBPUSD pair, after purchase please message us for specific preset file because the indicator will not work without our calculated presets

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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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