Stochastic RSI Alerts MT5

What is Stochastic RSI?

The Stochastic RSI (StochRSI) is an indicator used in technical analysis that ranges between zero and one (or zero and 100 on some charting platforms) and is created by applying the Stochastic oscillator formula to a set of relative strength index (RSI) values rather than to standard price data. This version includes alerts to do not miss really good opportunities. You set the parameter when you want to receive a signal buy order or signal sell order. In order to receive any signal you have to connect your desktop version with Metatrader app through MetaQuotes ID. MetaQuotes ID is found in your MT4/5 app on Setting >>>Chat and Messages. On the desktop is on Tool>>>Option>>>Notifications.You put the ID on the desktop version, active notifications, and it is ready to go.

Try the MT4 version HERE

Because style matters

I know how annoying it is to click properties every time to change the candle’s color, the background to light or dark, and put or remove the grid. Here is the solution with one click:

Three customizable buttons to choose the candle style that traders want.

One button to switch between Day and Night mode.

One button to show or hide the Grid on the charts.

*****On the settings, you can choose where the buttons should be displayed on the screen*****

Also, consider checking my other products https://www.mql5.com/en/users/javimorales.fer/seller

Author

Javier Morales, founder of Algorithms for Trading.







