Wick Fill Trend Screener

 What is a wick in trading? How Does this Screener work?

A wick in a candlestick reflects a rejection in the price. This Screener is trying to identify wicks with great potential to be filled. This Screener is focused on the wicks that happen in the trend market. 

The Screener displays a dashboard that offers an overall view of the potential wicks traded live. It shows ALL the pairs/instruments organize by timeframe. Buys opportunities are named "UP-W.’’ They appear green on the dashboard, and the sell opportunities are named ''DN-W” and appear in red. Traders have to click the desired wick opportunity on the dashboard shown on the screen, and the screener will show that specific trade. The Screener displays opportunities based on the inputs traders choose. Be aware that instruments such as Gold or US30 usually have different contract sizes depending on the broker. Please, try to use pairs or instruments with the same contract size. Otherwise, one of the contracts sizes pairs/instrument will not display any signal.

-Inputs

Trend wicks: This input determines the wick size that the indicator has to scan. It is measured on %. It has 20 % by default.

-Number of signals: This is for the number of signals scanned for the Success Rate Simulator.

-Moving average: This filter is a combination of the moving average indicator and RSI. Users have the opportunity to set RSI and moving average to their own needs. 

-Previous bar direction: This feature either avoid or allow the signal based on the previous candle. If It is true, the indicator will ONLY consider wicks as signals if the previous is in the same direction of the trend. If it is false, it will consider all the wicks.

-Last Higher highs, lower Lows Bars: This feature allows traders to scan for the last higher highs and lower lows in the last "x" bars to avoid range period.

-Minimum candle size: This input is for the minimum Bar size that the indicator will consider scanning wicks

-Maximum candle size: This input is the maximum bar size that the indicator will consider scanning wicks.

-Stop-loss Ratio: By default, the stop loss is the HH or LL of the candle of the signal candle. This feature allows users to set a bigger or smaller stop loss based on the wick signal. For example, If the user chooses 2, it will be a double stop loss based on the candle's Wick.

-Pair list: This setting chooses which pairs/instruments should be displayed on the screener. Please follow the following format: EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPNZD

*You can use prefix or suffix if your broker list uses them.

-Alert Setting: This indicator has alerts that can be sent to your mobile device, activating the alert and the push notifications. First, to receive the signal from the hand to your app., users must get the Metaquotes ID from the Setting>Chat and message> from your MetaTrader app. Then, Go to the desktop version Tools>Options>Notifications -----There, insert the Metaquotes Id.  Then, It will receive a notification of a live signal.

Try Wick Fill Trend if you want to test strategies or to use one symbol here: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71085

Because style matters

I know how annoying it is to click properties every time to change the candle’s color, the background to light or dark, and put or remove the grid. Here is the solution with one click that I include in the majority of my products:

  • Three customizable buttons to choose the candle style that traders want.
  • One button to switch between Day and Night mode.
  • One button to show or hide the Grid on the charts. 

*****On the settings, you can choose where the buttons should be displayed on the screen*****

 Please consider checking my other products  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/javimorales.fer/seller

Author

Javier Morales, founder of Algorithms for Trading.

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Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
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Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Paulo Rocha
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Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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