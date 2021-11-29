Wick Fill Trend MT5

-Wick Fill Trend concept

During a high volatility events in the market, candles tend to create wicks along the way on their moves. A wick in a candlestick reflects a rejection in the price. The majority of times these wicks are filled because have a huge volume pushing in that direction. Wick Fill Trend scans those opportunity focusing on trend markets.

It has a success rate simulator dashboard which displays live signal with entry point, take profit and stop loss. This success rate simulator can be used as backtest to check which inputs have better profits in the past. It calculates profit on pips and percentage to give an overall idea what is the best parameter to use based on past performances.

-Inputs

-Trend wicks: This input determine the size of the wick that the indicator has to scan. It is measured on %. It has 20 % by default.

-Number of signals: This is for the number of signals to be scanned for the Success Rate Simulator.

-Moving average: This filter is a combination of the moving average indicator and RSI. Users have the opportunity to set RSI and moving the average to their own need. 

-Previous bar direction: This feature either avoid or allow the signal based on the previous  candle. If It is true, the indicator will ONLY consider wicks as signals if the previous is in the same direction of the trend. If it is false, it will consider all the wicks.

-Last Higher highs, lower Lows Bars: This feature allows traders to scan for the last higher highs and lower lows in the last ''x" bars in order to avoid range period.

-Minimum candle size: This input is for the minimum Bar size that the indicator will consider scanning wicks

-Maximum candle size: This input is the maximum bar size that the indicator will consider scanning wicks.

-Stop-loss Ratio: By default, the stop loss is the HH or LL of the candle of the signal candle. This feature allows users to set a bigger or smaller stop loss based on the wick signal. For example, If the user choose 2: It will be a double stop loss  based on the Wick of the candle.

-Alert Setting :This indicator has alerts that can be sent to your mobile device activating the alert and the push notifications. First, in order to receive the signal from the indicator to your app. users must get he Metaquotes ID from the Setting>Chat and message> from your MetaTrader app. Then, Go to the desktop version Tools>Options>Notifications -----There insert the Metaquotes Id.  Then, It will receive notification of live signal.

Try MetaTrader 4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71085       

**************************ATTENTION*******************

This indicator use M1 timeframe to gather the data to have the most accurate result for the Success rate simulator. Some Brokers do not have the best data or it is just incomplete, therefore the results can differ  from one broker to another scanning signal from the past. Usually, Metatrader 5 downloads data automatically. However, it is recommended to open all of the timeframe from 1MN TO 1M TO DO NOT MISS DATA BEFORE to use the indicator.

Because style matters

I’m aware of how annoying is to click properties every time to change candles color, the background to light or dark and put or remove the grid. Here is the solution with one click that I include in the majority of my products:

  • Three customizable buttons to choose the candle style that traders want.
  • One button to switch between Day and Night mode.
  • One button to show or hide the Grid on the charts. 

*****On the settings you can choose  the colors and where the buttons should be displayed on the screen*****

Please consider checking my other products  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/javimorales.fer/seller

Author

Javier Morales, founder of Algorithms for Trading.


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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Javier Morales Fernandez
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Because style matters I know how annoying it is to click properties every time to change the candle’s color, the background to light or dark, and put or remove the grid. Here is the solution with one click: Three customizable buttons to choose the candle style that traders want. One button to switch between Day and Night mode. One button to show or hide the Grid on the charts.  *****On the settings, you can choose where the buttons should be displayed on the screen***** Also, consider checking m
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Stochastic Rsi Style
Javier Morales Fernandez
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Because style matters I know how annoying it is to click properties every time to change the candle’s color, the background to light or dark, and put or remove the grid. Here is the solution with one click: Three customizable buttons to choose the candle style that traders want. One button to switch between Day and Night mode. One button to show or hide the Grid on the charts.  *****On the settings, you can choose where the buttons should be displayed on the screen***** Please consider checking
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Javier Morales Fernandez
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Because style matters I know how annoying it is to click properties every time to change the candle’s color, the background to light or dark, and put or remove the grid. Here is the solution with one click: Three customizable buttons to choose the candle style that traders want. One button to switch between Day and Night mode. One button to show or hide the Grid on the charts.  *****On the settings, you can choose where the buttons should be displayed on the screen***** Please consider checking
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What is a wick in trading? How Does this Screener work? A wick in a candlestick reflects a rejection in the price. This Screener is trying to identify wicks with great potential to be filled. This Screener is focused on the wicks that happen in the trend market.  The Screener displays a dashboard that offers an overall view of the potential wicks traded live. It shows ALL the pairs/instruments organize by timeframe. Buys opportunities are named "UP-W.’’ They appear green on the dashboard, and t
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What is Stochastic RSI? The Stochastic RSI (StochRSI) is an indicator used in technical analysis that ranges between zero and one (or zero and 100 on some charting platforms) and is created by applying the Stochastic oscillator formula to a set of relative strength index (RSI) values rather than to standard price data. This version includes alerts to do not miss really good opportunities. You set the parameter when you want to receive a signal buy order or signal sell order. In order to receive
Wick Fill Trend Screener MT5
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What is a wick in trading? How Does this Screener work? A wick in a candlestick reflects a rejection in the price. This Screener is trying to identify wicks with great potential to be filled. This Screener is focused on the wicks that happen in the trend market.  The Screener displays a dashboard that offers an overall view of the potential wicks traded live. It shows ALL the pairs/instruments organize by timeframe. Buys opportunities are named "UP-W.’’ They appear green on the dashboard, and t
Stochastic RSI Alerts MT5
Javier Morales Fernandez
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What is Stochastic RSI? The Stochastic RSI (StochRSI) is an indicator used in technical analysis that ranges between zero and one (or zero and 100 on some charting platforms) and is created by applying the Stochastic oscillator formula to a set of relative strength index (RSI) values rather than to standard price data. This version includes alerts to do not miss really good opportunities. You set the parameter when you want to receive a signal buy order or signal sell order. In order to receive
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