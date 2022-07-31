Relative Volume MT4

4

Relative Volume or RVOL is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes.


The histogram only has 3 colors:

Green - Above average volume

Yellow - Average volume

Red - Below average volume


The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading.

With the data obtained from this indicator you can better gauge the commitment behind a move. For example, you will be better equipped to judge if a breakout of a range or the penetration of an important level really has big volume behind it supporting that move (and you can apply the same concept to judge the force of an impulsive move and it´s pullback).

Check the comments section for high resolution example images.

PS: If the histogram starts to look weird as you scroll back to the past, it means you need more historical data. So scroll back as far as you can then reload the timeframe and the histogram will recalculate.

Recensioni 1
rbhurst
49
rbhurst 2023.06.13 19:57 
 

After someone explained how to use the indicator, I like it a lot!

Prodotti consigliati
Account Info Free for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
Utilità
Overview The script displays information about the trade account: Account - account number and type (Real or Demo); Name - name of the account owner; Company - name of a company that provide the access to trading; Server - trade server name; Connection State - connection state; Trade Allowed - shows whether trading is allowed on the account at the moment; Balance - account balance; Equity - account equity; Credit - amount of credit; Profit - profit size; Free Margin - free margin on the account;
FREE
Colored Candle Time
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Indicatori
Candle Time (MT4) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
FREE
Volume By Color RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Indicatori
This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
EZ Binary EUUS Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half end) and LONDON section (First half) Currency pairs: EUR/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using
FREE
Swing High Low MT4
Suvashish Halder
1 (1)
Indicatori
The   Swing High Low Indicator   is an essential tool for traders who rely on price action. It automatically marks key reversal points (swing highs in red, swing lows in green), helping you visualize trends, spot breakouts, and draw precise trendlines. By highlighting these critical levels, the indicator reveals market structure shifts—whether the trend is strengthening, reversing, or entering consolidation. Perfect for all timeframes and strategies, it turns raw price data into actionable tradi
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicatori
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Time Session OpenHighLowClose
Hiren Parekh
4.14 (7)
Indicatori
Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User. It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart. Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day. You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session. It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test. You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.
FREE
The Solution A Universal Language Called Sekanas
Aydin Sarihan
Indicatori
Spread Sekanas: The True Cost of Your Trade Stop guessing with pips and points. Start seeing the real , proportional cost of the spread with the Spread Sekanas indicator. The traditional spread, measured in pips, is misleading. A 2-pip spread on EUR/USD is completely different from a 2-pip spread on GBP/JPY or a $2 spread on Gold. This makes it impossible to consistently compare your real trading costs across different instruments. The Spread Sekanas indicator solves this problem by measuring th
FREE
Forex Time MT4
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicatori
An indicator for visualizing time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European, and American. The indicator features functionality for setting the start and end times of each trading session, as well as an adjustable timezone of the trading server. The main advantages of the indicator include the ability to operate with minimal CPU load and memory usage. Moreover, it offers the option to specify the number of displayed historical days, providing the user with flexible market dynamics analysis
FREE
Renko bars builder
Navdeep Singh
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
The indicator builds a Renko chart in the sub window for the current symbol. The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab. Most importantly, because the Renko chart only uses price to construct bars and ignores time, the indicator can be applied to any time frame and same results can be achieved. Recommended usage As Renko charts are famous for eliminating noise so traders can use this tool to see clear picture of the trend to help their analysis, entr
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicatori
Scopo principale: "Pin Bars" è progettato per rilevare automaticamente le barre dei pin sui grafici dei mercati finanziari. Una barra pin è una candela con un corpo caratteristico e una lunga coda, che può segnalare un'inversione di tendenza o una correzione. Come funziona: L'indicatore analizza ogni candela sul grafico, determinando la dimensione del corpo, della coda e del naso della candela. Quando viene rilevata una barra pin corrispondente a parametri predefiniti, l'indicatore la segna su
FREE
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore   Candle GAP   è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che utilizzano   le strategie di Gap Trading   in quanto identifica automaticamente i gap delle candele per ogni giorno della settimana. Un gap si riferisce a una differenza di livello di prezzo tra la chiusura e l'apertura di due giorni consecutivi. Questo indicatore riconosce quattro tipi di modelli di gap: comune, fuga, continuazione ed esaurimento. Incorporando questo indicatore in qualsiasi grafico, i trader possono convali
FREE
Squeeze Indicator
Federico Quintieri
Indicatori
The one and only indicator that identifies Volatility Squeeze. A Squeeze is a compression of volatility in the market. If this compression of volatility reaches a certain percentage it means that the market could explode in moments. I highly recommend using the indicator in conjunction with the economic calendar. If there are important news and the indicator shows a  BLUE HISTOGRAM  on the exchange in question, a sign of a powerful compression of volatility. Then get ready to grasp the next
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicatori
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicatori
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
EZ Binary GBUS
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: LONDON and NEWYORK section Currency pairs: GRB/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Mar
FREE
Railway Tracks Pattern
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicatori
Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift. How it works: The first candle is strong and directional. The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size. Both candles have small shadows (wicks). The
FREE
RSI Extreme Zone
Alexander Chertnik
4.4 (5)
Indicatori
The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones. in addition, arrow indicates the return of the value from the extreme zone. Indicator can be easily customized by the user including change of colors, with, levels and arrows. Combination with other market signals and analysis is necessary and provides more stable results. Alert is also available for user.
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Indicatori
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ è un indicatore che traccia le linee di supporto e resistenza del giorno utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. Questo spettacolare indicatore crea fino a 7 livelli di supporto e resistenza tramite Pivot Point utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. È fantastico come i prezzi rispettino ogni livello di questo supporto e resistenza, dove è possibile percepire possibili punti di entrata/uscita di un'operazione. Caratteristiche Fino a 7 livelli di supporto e 7 livelli di resistenza Im
FREE
UPD1 D Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore dei livelli si basa sui dati del giorno precedente. La formula matematica determina i livelli di entrata e di uscita.  Raccomandazioni di trading. I livelli vengono negoziati all'inizio della sessione europea, quando appare la volatilità. In caso di volatilità insufficiente, utilizzare metà del take profit per uscire. Se il prezzo si è invertito a metà del take profit, allora sull'inversione cercate un target anche al livello di metà del take profit. Se il prezzo rimbalza dal live
FREE
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
PDHL – simply displays the highs and lows of previous days directly on your chart, providing a quick and visual reference of past key levels. The indicator is lightweight and easily customizable , allowing you to adjust the number of days displayed, the colors, as well as the style and thickness of the lines to suit your preferences. It is designed to be simple and practical, but may not work on all instruments or platforms . Only teste Tested only with CFDs
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicatori
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
EZ Binary EUGR
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: EUR/GRB Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "M
FREE
UPD1 Watermark MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore visualizza qualsiasi testo e qualsiasi immagine sul grafico e può anche visualizzare le informazioni richieste dalle macro. Sono disponibili tre blocchi di testo e un blocco per le immagini. Sono disponibili la selezione dei caratteri, la dimensione, il colore, l'indentazione e il posizionamento. Se si desidera marcare le schermate o visualizzare le informazioni richieste su un grafico, UPD1 Watermark sarà uno strumento molto utile. Descrizione delle impostazioni. Impostazioni de
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicatori
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines is an indicator that calculates the historical levels of Support and Resistance and display them as Lines on chart. It will also Alert you if the price is in a Safe or Dangerous zone to trade and show you the distance to the next level. The indicator is ideal to be used in other Expert Advisor through the iCustom function. This DEMO only works with AUDNZD, the full product can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26328 How does it work? The indicator
FREE
Improved Fractals
Denis Glaz
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
This is a modified Fractals indicator. It works similar the original Bill Williams' indicator, and is additionally enhanced with the possibility to change the top radius, in contrast to the standard radius of 2 bar. Simply put, the indicator checks the top and if it is the minimum/maximum in this radius, such a top is marked by an arrow. Advantages Adjustable radius. Use for drawing support and resistance levels. Use for drawing trend channels. Use within the classical Bill Williams' strategy or
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
Custom Session Chart MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Utilità
This utility solves the problem of Metatrader not having the capacity to create custom session times, all markets are displayed forcefully in a 24h format. Lots of traders prefer to ignore the overnight action and focus only on NY session and use the overnight gaps as part of their trading strategy. ICT teaches this as "opening range gap", it's the gap between NY session end (16:15) and NY session start (09:30). The default setting in this utility reflects the RTH (Regular Trading Hours) opti
Tick and Range Bars Generator
Alberto Gauer Borrego
5 (1)
Utilità
This utility here gives you a lot of bang for your buck by being a 2 in 1 custom candles generator. For the price of 1 utility, you get 2 !! It creates offline charts that will behave like a live chart. It has 2 modes of operation: Tick and Range These are not time based charts. They will enhance your analysis giving you an edge by filtering a lot of useless and confusing price noise, leaving behind the most important price levels/market structure. When set to "Tick" mode, it will generate
ICT Power of 3 MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
5 (1)
Indicatori
One of the most powerful and important ICT concepts is the Power of 3. It explains the IPDA (Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm) phases. PO3 simply means there are 3 things that the market maker's algorithm do with price: Accumulation, Manipulation and Distribution ICT tells us how its important to identify the weekly candle expansion and then try to enter above or below the daily open, in the direction of the weekly expansion. This handy indicator here helps you keep track of the weekly and
Forex Master Pattern
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.92 (12)
Indicatori
The Forex Master Pattern  is an alternative form of technical analysis that provides a framework which will help you to find and follow the hidden price pattern that reveals the true intentions of financial markets. This algorithm here does a good job detecting the Phase 1 of the Forex Master Pattern cycle, which is the contraction point (or Value).  On Phase 2 we get higher timeframe activation (also called Expansion), which is where price oscillates above and below the average price defined
Relative Volume RVOL
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Relative Volume or RVOL   is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes. The histogram only has 3 colors: Green - Above average volume Yellow - Average volume Red - Below average volume The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading. In this version is possible to choose between tick and real volumes (if you are using a broker which offers future contracts) With the data obtained from this in
FREE
Cipher B Divergences
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Finally a Metatrader version of the very popular (and expensive) Market Cipher B indicator, or the Vumanchu Cipher B + Divergences very popular on Tradingview platform. This tool is very heavy on calculations, total are 31 plots using 97 buffers from several indicators. On my mid end computer, timeframes below M15 start getting a bit laggy, so it would require a powerful computer to run it properly at very low timeframes. It's still usable here, but somewhat sluggish response in Metatrader (lik
FREE
Forex Master Pattern MT4
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.75 (20)
Indicatori
The Forex Master Pattern  is an alternative form of technical analysis that provides a framework which will help you to find and follow the hidden price pattern that reveals the true intentions of financial markets. This algorithm here does a good job detecting the Phase 1 of the Forex Master Pattern cycle, which is the contraction point (or Value).  On Phase 2 we get higher timeframe activation (also called Expansion), which is where price oscillates above and below the average price defined
ICT Power of 3
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Indicatori
One of the most powerful and important ICT concepts is the Power of 3. It explains the IPDA (Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm) phases. PO3 simply means there are 3 things that the market maker's algorithm do with price: Accumulation, Manipulation and Distribution ICT tells us how its important to identify the weekly candle expansion and then try to enter above or below the daily open, in the direction of the weekly expansion. This handy indicator here helps you keep track of the weekly and
Crosshair Local Time
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Indicatori
If you ever wanted to know your local time (or NY time) at any bar on the chart without needing to waste time with mental calculations, look no further. This indicator creates a crosshair which you can drag anywhere on the chart and will show you the local time in a label on top of the time axis. Press the "c" key to show/hide the crosshair. Left click it to pick it up and drag anywhere, left click again let it go. You can't hide the crosshair without letting it go first. Time setting inputs
Seconds Timeframe MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Utilità
If you want a reliable seconds chart that works properly, look no further. This utility here uses tick data to create a precise seconds chart. You just need to load it on a M1 chart and choose how many seconds you want the chart to be. The utility creates an offline chart that gets updated on every tick so it behaves as if it were a live chart. It receives tick data so you can load custom indicators on it.  It's not possible to trade from the seconds chart. The screenshots below show a 30 se
Filtro:
rbhurst
49
rbhurst 2023.06.13 19:57 
 

After someone explained how to use the indicator, I like it a lot!

Rispondi alla recensione