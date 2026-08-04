The Night King

Live Account Status: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385028?source=Site+Search

About this EA

The Night King is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades seven major and cross pairs from a single chart. It is built for traders who want a hands‑off, session‑based system that manages entries, exits, and risk on its own, without manual intervention through the trading day.

Attach it to one EURUSD chart and it operates across EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, USDCAD, and EURGBP at the same time. There is no need to load it onto seven separate charts or run seven copies — one instance coordinates all of them, which keeps your terminal light and your setup simple.

"Past testing does not indicate future performance"

Key Advantages & Features

  • One chart, seven pairs. True multi‑currency operation from a single EURUSD chart. One instance manages every pair on the list.
  • Volatility‑adaptive levels. Entry distances scale to each pair's recent range, so the EA is not hard‑coded to a single instrument's behaviour.
  • Defined risk on every trade. A hard stop‑loss is attached to each position. Choose fixed‑lot sizing or percent‑of‑equity risk, and set your own caps. (Only 6 Stoploss ever triggered in 6 year backtest, since smart exit is present)
  • Managed holding period. Positions are not left open indefinitely — a configurable time‑based exit closes trades that stall, to limit prolonged exposure and free up margin.
  • Scheduled‑news filter. An optional filter can pause new entries around high‑impact economic events, so the EA does not open fresh positions into known spikes.
  • Over‑extension filter. The EA can stand aside from a market that is already stretched far from its daily average, rather than fading a strong directional move.
  • Session‑day control. Enable or disable individual weekdays, so you decide exactly when the EA is allowed to place trades.

Who it's for

Traders who prefer a rules‑based, automated approach over discretionary trading, and who want diversified exposure across several correlated and uncorrelated pairs from one lightweight setup. It runs unattended on a VPS and requires no daily input once configured.

Setup & requirements

  • Account: Best with minimum possible spreads.
  • Attach to a single EURUSD chart, any timeframe; the input list controls which pairs trade.
  • A low‑latency VPS is recommended for consistent execution.
  • Every parameter is documented in the inputs. Please review them and run the EA on a demo account first to confirm it suits your broker's conditions and spreads.

    Past testing does not indicate future performance. For detailed results, please see the backtest tab on this page.

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    4.64 (47)
    Experts
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    TICK STACK LTD
    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Andrii Soma
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    Experts
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    Vladimir Mametov
    4.64 (11)
    Experts
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
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