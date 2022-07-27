Mean Renko Bar MT5

Mean Renko Bars are used for alternate price charting. Unlike the usual time framed chart – where every candle represents a fixed time interval – the goal of Renko chart is to display price movement in increments, called bricks.

Best with the momentum strategies.

Can make some Algo with this candel

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