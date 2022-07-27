Mean Renko Bar MT5
- Indicators
-
Nguyen Khac DiepPrime Capital Vietnam
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Mean Renko Bars are used for alternate price charting. Unlike the usual time framed chart – where every candle represents a fixed time interval – the goal of Renko chart is to display price movement in increments, called bricks.
Best with the momentum strategies.
Can make some Algo with this candel
---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ----
Support: primecapitalvn@ gmail. com
User didn't leave any comment to the rating