Impro Martin

This Impro Martin is an enhanced Expert Advisor (EA) based on Martingale’s strategy. Instead of using a clear admittance signal, it uses random admittance , and deals with the subsequent orders according to the status of the first order. It had in-depth optimization of risk management and lots dispose to reduce transaction risk. At the same time, this product also has the functions of Trailing Stop Loss (the gained profit is protected from any lost, so as to maintain the growth of profit) and Fixed Stop Loss (the stop value allowed by each order).


Use suggestion

  • This EA is ideal for cross currency pairs, such as AUDCHFAUDNZD. For different currency pairs, the values of the parameter StepDist differ. Such as EURUSD, GBPUSD would have larger StepDist values due to their larger point values.
  • The advantage of this EA is to fluctuate trading, so there is a very unilateral market trend is very strong, may not be easy to use; You have two options: or stop to wait for the opportunity, either set the TrailStart value and the TrailStep value to a relatively small value.
  • Although EAs can work on their own, they still need to be taken care of. Occasionally you need to observe the results, probably once every three days, which is not too frequent.


Parameters

  • StepDist - Step between the current price and the price of the pending order.
  • FirstLot - FirstLot (position + pending orders = 0).
  • IncLot - IncLot (position + pending orders > 0).
  • TrailStart - Start trailing points(Profit>0,if TralStart+TralStep>0,TralStart is the profits of get ).
  • TrailStep - Trail-length step in points.（Mobile profit）
  • StopLoss_ - Trailing Stop-loss in points.
  • SL - Fixed stop-loss.
  • Deviation_ - Max. Price deviation in points.
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.57 (49)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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