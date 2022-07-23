XAU Robbie Trend EA

5

This EA is designed for timeframe and  4 hours. It can be very profitable.

It will open an order from an rsi that has entered an oversold or overbought period. and confirm the signal with stochastic, entering oversold or overbought.

Suitable for investment portfolios greater than $1000.  Open order lot 0.1  and close take profit at 1000 pips

Stop loss at 1000 pips, but with trailing stops 1000 pips, trailing  steps 300 pips.


You can adjust the values accordingly. But do back test before putting it into real trading.

Reviews 1
khushab
944
khushab 2023.02.25 16:42 
 

Doing good ..

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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khushab
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khushab 2023.02.25 16:42 
 

Doing good ..

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