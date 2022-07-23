XAU Robbie Trend EA

5

This EA is designed for timeframe and  4 hours. It can be very profitable.

It will open an order from an rsi that has entered an oversold or overbought period. and confirm the signal with stochastic, entering oversold or overbought.

Suitable for investment portfolios greater than $1000.  Open order lot 0.1  and close take profit at 1000 pips

Stop loss at 1000 pips, but with trailing stops 1000 pips, trailing  steps 300 pips.


You can adjust the values accordingly. But do back test before putting it into real trading.

Recensioni 1
khushab
742
khushab 2023.02.25 16:42 
 

Doing good ..

