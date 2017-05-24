Alert Stochastics

5

Having to check constantly if your Stochastic has reached a specific level can be tedious and draining at times, especially if you have to monitor different asset classes at a time. The Alert Stochastics indicator will assist in this task, ensuring that you get the most with little effort. When the Stochastic values get to a specified level, the alerts will go off, on the chart, on the MT4 phone app or via email (You can receive text messages to your phone if you activate texts on your Gmail account).

The indicator doesn’t draw the Stochastic on the chart, and I would recommend that you load it manually on the chart. However, if you like to keep the charts clean, you can opt out. It’s all up to you.


Input Parameters

  • %K period
  • %D period
  • Slowing
  • Price field
  • MA method
  • Alert Mode: 0 – main, 1 – signal
  • Sell level
  • Buy level
  • Time Frame
  • Alerts On
  • Push Notifications
  • Email Notifications

The sell level and buy level need to be between 0 and 100. The buy level cannot be greater than the sell level as well.

The alert mode is based on either the Main curve, or the signal curve (drawn as a dotted red line by default). If the main curve is selected, alerts will be on the main curve basis. If the signal curve is selected, alerts will be on the signal curve basis.

Reviews 1
whochiXXX
14
whochiXXX 2021.07.28 11:41 
 

Simple and very easy to use.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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An order block also known as a block of order is a significant order placed for sale or purchase of a large number of securities. They are often used by institutional traders, and is a different way of looking at support and resistance. These levels are temporally used, before new levels and areas of interest are created. The simple order block indicator attempts to find the order blocks, which are more often than not optimal trade entries. The primary strategy when using the indicator when maki
MACD Divergence with Arrows
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MACD Divergence with arrows complements the MACD indicator. It scans for divergence within the MACD oscillator then draws arrows on the entry points in the chart window. NB:The indicator does not bring up the MACD window nor does it draw lines on the MACD window. The screenshots are a mere description of how they work. The user will become alerted whenever a divergence is in progress and should WAIT for the perfect moment to make an entry. Perfect entries can be anything basic such as support an
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whochiXXX
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whochiXXX 2021.07.28 11:41 
 

Simple and very easy to use.

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