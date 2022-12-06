Download Rates Script MT5

Comprehensive OHLC Data Downloader for MetaTrader 5

This powerful and efficient script allows traders, quantitative analysts, and developers to download the complete OHLC history of any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5. Whether you need historical data for a specific asset or want to download data for all assets in the Market Watch, this tool simplifies the process with just a few clicks.

Key Features:

Flexible Data Extraction – Download OHLC data for a single asset or all assets listed in Market Watch.
Multi-Timeframe Support – Extract historical price data for a specific timeframe or download data for all available timeframes simultaneously.
Automatic CSV File Generation – Each asset and timeframe is stored in a separate CSV file, making it easy to organize and analyze historical data.
Optimized for Speed and Efficiency – The script is designed to retrieve and export data quickly, ensuring minimal impact on platform performance.
Useful for Backtesting & Strategy Development – Ideal for traders who need historical market data for algorithmic trading, quantitative analysis, and backtesting trading strategies.

This tool is an essential solution for traders and developers who need accurate historical price data in a structured format. Start using it today to enhance your market analysis and trading strategies!

🎯 Trade smarter, analyze better, and optimize your strategies with precise historical data!


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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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