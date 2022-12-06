Get Economic Calendar History Script

Get Economic Calendar History Script is an economic calendar data downloader.

The time of the Economic Calendar is based on your broker's time, so if you are going to use the same calendar history file on different brokers, make sure their times are the same.

The economic calendar history is organized as follows:

Time: Date and time of the news.

Importance: Degree of Possible impact of the news on the market.

Currency: Currency.

Country: Country.

Description: Description of the news.

Period: Period corresponding to the news.

Actual Value: Current value of the news data "Divided by 1000000".

Forecast Value: Forecast value for the news data "Divided by 1000000".

Prev Value: Previous value of the news data "Divided by 1000000".

Frequency: Frequency of the news.

Event ID: News ID.


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