Binance Future Symbol List
- Utilities
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Bahadir Hayirogluİstanbul'da yaşayan bir teknoloji bağımlısı.
2005 Metatrader ile uğraşan ve robot yazmayı kendince öğrenen bir Bilgisayar Mühendisi.
- Version: 1.0
Adds the symbols listed in Binance Future to Metatrader5
You can watch videos to add metatrader
With this free file, you can list the entire list right away.
You can easily install it on your demo account
It is the first file to be uploaded for Binance Future Tick and is offered for free.
Tools menu / Options / Expert Advisors / You need to select Use WebRequest for listed
You can watch videos to add metatrader