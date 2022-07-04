Binance Spot Symbol List



It adds the symbols listed on Binance Spot to the Metatrader5 market clock.

With this free file you can list the entire list in seconds.

You can easily upload it to your demo account.

It is the first file uploaded for Binance Spot Tick and is available for free.

Tools menu / Options / Expert Advisors / You need to select Use WebRequest for listed URL

You can watch videos to add Metatrader.





