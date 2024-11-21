Level Fisher
- Indicators
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Bahadir Hayirogluİstanbul'da yaşayan bir teknoloji bağımlısı.
2005 Metatrader ile uğraşan ve robot yazmayı kendince öğrenen bir Bilgisayar Mühendisi.
- Version: 1.0
With Fisher level indicator. Many settings can be changed by the user, indicator created with original calculation.
You can adjust the levels you create according to yourself and provide more stable displays.
What is Fisher indicator: It transforms data that does not normally show a normal distribution, such as market prices. In essence, the transformation helps to better identify price reversals on a chart by making peak swings relatively rare events.
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