Lot calculation tool "Easy order" --- instruction manual

✅ Links
🌐 Easy order Manual >> Please refer to the end of the page "Easyorder_Manual.zip"
🌐 Easy order MT4 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82733
🌐 Easy order MT5 >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82719
🌐 Easy order MT4 Demo (Free) >> Please refer to the end of the page "Easyorder_Demo.ex4"
The demo version expires on December 31, 2024.
🌐 Easy order MT5 Demo (Free) >> Please refer to the end of the page "Easyorder_Demo.ex5"
The demo version expires on December 31, 2024.
Overview
- Just move lines, lot are calculated automatically by fill out the loss cut amount.
- Amount of loss can be calculated in the following 22 currencies. (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, NZD, RUB, TRY, CNK, THB, SEK, SGD, SEK, DKK, HUF, HKD, CZK, MXN, PLN, KRW)
- Fixed amount or ratio of balance can be selected.
- Calculate risk rewards.
- Market order, limit order, and stop order are automatically applied.
- Supports FX, CFD, and crypto currency.
Note
- Display all currencises in the quote to get infomation from the quote.
- Please put this product in the "Experts" folder. Does not work in the "Indicators" folder.
- Please check the "Auto Trading(MT4)","Algo Trading(MT5)" permission and "Allow Auto Trading(MT4)", "Allow Algo Trading" of common settings.
- This product is for Windows. Linux and Mac have not been confirmed to work.
- It may not work in combination with other indicators. If it does not work, please use this product alone..
- Please note that the lot calculation result cannot be calculated completely accurately. (Rounded to the nearest whole number due to the limit on the number of decimal places in the lot)
- We are not responsible for any damage caused by using this product, so please use at your own risk.
- Please do not distribute this product to others.
Movie