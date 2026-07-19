Polymarket Scalper Bot MT5
- Experts
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Arnold BobrinskiiFinancial-markets bot developer, 12 years' experience — Forex, crypto & prediction markets (Gold, ETH, Polymarket). Purchased a product? PM me for setup & support.
Contacts:
https://t.me/BoberEas
- Version: 1.62
- Activations: 5
Automated trading for Polymarket's BTC & ETH 5-minute “Up / Down” prediction markets — running entirely inside MetaTrader 5. The bot watches live crypto prices, detects a decisive move as each 5-minute window closes, and places orders on the favored outcome.
Cannot be run in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. MetaTrader has no concept of Polymarket's 5-minute prediction windows — those markets simply do not exist inside MT5 — so the standard MQL5 tester cannot replicate or backtest this strategy. The performance shown in the screenshots was produced by a dedicated Python backtester built to reconstruct Polymarket's actual Up/Down windows from historical crypto price data. The bot itself runs on a live chart only.
Limited number of copies. To keep the edge from being over-saturated, only a limited number of licenses will ever be sold.
Why this bot
- 100% self-hosted — runs in your own MetaTrader 5, on your PC or VPS. No third-party server ever sees your keys.
- Native MQL5 — a single .ex5 file. No DLLs, no Python, no extra installs.
- Works with new Polymarket accounts (email / Google sign-up).
- One-field setup — paste your private key and the bot derives everything else automatically.
- Zero extra VPS cost — it uses its own price feeds, so attach it to any chart. If you already run MetaTrader 5 or a VPS, it works right beside your other Expert Advisors — no separate server needed.
How it works
The bot combines live price analysis with a mathematical prediction model that takes advantage of the short-term overreaction of other traders around each 5-minute close. When the conditions line up, it places limit orders on the statistically favored outcome and confirms the move against the live order book before committing — so it stays out of mispriced moments. Unfilled orders are cancelled automatically after each window, and results settle on Polymarket's official on-chain oracle. The exact model is proprietary and intentionally not disclosed.
Key features
- Fully automatic — trades BTC and ETH from a single chart.
- Live on-chart panel: balance, peak, stake, today's P&L, wins / losses, fills and system health.
- Smart position sizing: % of balance, minimum floor, maximum cap, and an optional “ratchet” that never shrinks your stake after a loss.
- Risk controls: daily loss limit, low-balance protection, and automatic halt on connection or data problems.
- Push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app on fills, results and a periodic summary (optional).
- Automatic on-chain redemption of your winnings (optional).
- One-click self-test that places and cancels a tiny order to confirm your setup is live before you trade.
- Paper (demo) mode to watch the bot work with no real orders.
Setup — about 2 minutes
- Allow the bot's web connections in MetaTrader — it shows you exactly what to enable on first run.
- Paste your Polymarket private key.
- Attach to any chart, enable BTC / ETH, set your risk. Done.
A full step-by-step setup guide is included.
Requirements
- A funded Polymarket account (USDC).
- MetaTrader 5 with internet access — Windows PC or VPS. A VPS is recommended for 24/7 trading (and if you already have one, no extra cost).
- Polymarket must be reachable from your location (a proxy option is included for restricted regions).
Join The Community!
PUBLIC COMMUNITY: Click Here.
PUBLIC Channel Click Here to join channel