Polymarket Scalper Bot MT5

Polymarket Scalper Bot MT5

Automated trading for Polymarket's BTC & ETH 5-minute “Up / Down” prediction markets — running entirely inside MetaTrader 5. The bot watches live crypto prices, detects a decisive move as each 5-minute window closes, and places orders on the favored outcome.

Cannot be run in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. MetaTrader has no concept of Polymarket's 5-minute prediction windows — those markets simply do not exist inside MT5 — so the standard MQL5 tester cannot replicate or backtest this strategy. The performance shown in the screenshots was produced by a dedicated Python backtester built to reconstruct Polymarket's actual Up/Down windows from historical crypto price data. The bot itself runs on a live chart only.

Limited number of copies. To keep the edge from being over-saturated, only a limited number of licenses will ever be sold

Why this bot

  • 100% self-hosted — runs in your own MetaTrader 5, on your PC or VPS. No third-party server ever sees your keys.
  • Native MQL5 — a single .ex5 file. No DLLs, no Python, no extra installs.
  • Works with new Polymarket accounts (email / Google sign-up).
  • One-field setup — paste your private key and the bot derives everything else automatically.
  • Zero extra VPS cost — it uses its own price feeds, so attach it to any chart. If you already run MetaTrader 5 or a VPS, it works right beside your other Expert Advisors — no separate server needed.

How it works

The bot combines live price analysis with a mathematical prediction model that takes advantage of the short-term overreaction of other traders around each 5-minute close. When the conditions line up, it places limit orders on the statistically favored outcome and confirms the move against the live order book before committing — so it stays out of mispriced moments. Unfilled orders are cancelled automatically after each window, and results settle on Polymarket's official on-chain oracle. The exact model is proprietary and intentionally not disclosed.

Safe by design: fixed, disciplined position sizing — no martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no dangerous recovery tactics.
Trade as a market maker: the bot works with limit orders, so you provide liquidity instead of taking it — no taker commission, and you can earn Polymarket maker rebates as extra income on top of your trades.

Key features

  • Fully automatic — trades BTC and ETH from a single chart.
  • Live on-chart panel: balance, peak, stake, today's P&L, wins / losses, fills and system health.
  • Smart position sizing: % of balance, minimum floor, maximum cap, and an optional “ratchet” that never shrinks your stake after a loss.
  • Risk controls: daily loss limit, low-balance protection, and automatic halt on connection or data problems.
  • Push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app on fills, results and a periodic summary (optional).
  • Automatic on-chain redemption of your winnings (optional).
  • One-click self-test that places and cancels a tiny order to confirm your setup is live before you trade.
  • Paper (demo) mode to watch the bot work with no real orders.

Setup — about 2 minutes

  1. Allow the bot's web connections in MetaTrader — it shows you exactly what to enable on first run.
  2. Paste your Polymarket private key.
  3. Attach to any chart, enable BTC / ETH, set your risk. Done.

A full step-by-step setup guide is included.

Note on testing: this bot trades live Polymarket prediction markets, which do not exist in MetaTrader's built-in Strategy Tester — so it cannot be backtested there.

Requirements

  • A funded Polymarket account (USDC).
  • MetaTrader 5 with internet access — Windows PC or VPS. A VPS is recommended for 24/7 trading (and if you already have one, no extra cost).
  • Polymarket must be reachable from your location (a proxy option is included for restricted regions).


    Join The Community!

    PUBLIC COMMUNITY: Click Here.
    PUBLIC Channel Click Here to join channel


Questions? Send me a private message (PM) — I'm happy to help before or after your purchase.
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