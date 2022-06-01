PBMas

  1. 3 Moving averages crossover ,
  2. with customizable Notifications and pop ups.
    • Comment for any ideas. Its a demo version , could use some work, hope you at least find it useful. Hit me up with anything or any ideas you feel might be helpful and i will try and add them in if i get the time. Thank you. This version is free as of now . I can't promise anything about the future. But enjoy and have fun. Truly PVRPLE BLVCK. PS don't forget to share and like.



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4 (5)
Indicators
Demand and supply zones Support and Resistance areas Show broken zones Show tested and untested zones Show weak zones Fractal factors Notifications when price reaches point of Interest with Push notifications and pop ups Customizable History Clickable Works on all Timeframes Works on all pairs. Free for a while till further notice and changes. The demand and supply bot coming soon
FREE
Multi Time Frame Demand and Supply
Norest Nyamhunga
Indicators
This is a multi time frame demand and supply indicator for MT4 platform.  You can use multi time frame demand and supply levels on smaller time frames.  Additionally you can choose to kill every level has has been tested. you have narrow bands that is you can select the whole demand and supply level or just a narrow section Finally, you also get price range for the zones. Awesome
FREE
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