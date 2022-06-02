FabFrequency
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 7 June 2022
This simple indicator creates a ZigZag based on market frequency.
It can be very useful for those who trade TapeReading.
Switch between the various timeframes and note that the ZigZag will be maintained, this is due to the method used to create a timeless indicator.
Set the main input parameter:
nTicks: Number of ticks for frequency inversion
The other parameters are for visual aspects only, try them.
Não está funcionando na versão nova do MetaTrader...