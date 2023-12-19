MyFundedNext EA Box Session

3.6

The trade strategy based on BeakOut Box Session Input Range Start, Range Duration and Range End Time Trading.

The BreakOut Mode:
ONE SIGNAL or TWO SIGNAL ->> Tutorial here

Automatic Calculation Lotsize Mode:
1.Fixed lotsize
2.Based on Money/trade
3.Based on Risk Percent

Day of Week Filter:
Input The Range Filter Based on What do you want to calculate.
Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Range Size Percent (%)

New Version 2.0
Input Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Points (Risk Reward) ->>  Tutorial here

New Version 2.1

Visual color settings (Range line or Range reactangle)
Switch SL_TP Mode

Please do a backtest first and download the demo version. Backtest for at least 2 or 4 years.
If you have any questions, please chat with us.


Reviews 5
Semiu Kilaso
1170
Semiu Kilaso 2025.03.09 00:15 
 

Great system actually, it takes time to pass a challenge however, its using a very low risk strategy, no grid or martingale which makes it very sexy

Ahmed Yousef
36
Ahmed Yousef 2024.12.18 13:07 
 

It is very good, I recommend it to everyone. 🔥🌹🌹🌹

Eddie
285
Eddie 2024.06.20 21:35 
 

Great EA. Love the breakout of range concept. After doing testing, what stood out for me was the entry and exiting of trades by the EA. Entry is base on price action which is fantastic and brilliant. Very satisfied with the backtesting results. Thanks to the author for this brilliant EA .

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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Try $30 for 3 months -  Basic Concepts of This EA This EA is a trend-following based automated trading system that uses the EMA (Exponential Moving Average) indicator to: Determine the direction of the trend (on large timeframes and entry setup on small timeframes) Determine the entry point (buy/sell stop) Manage open positions (partial close & trailing stop) Avoid false signals when conditions are invalid Telegram alert:  Monitoring System for GOLD 2025   click here Indicators Used  | 
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Polcillo
115
Polcillo 2025.10.02 00:16 
 

Very good at first, there was a lot of anticipation, but then many losses and support doesn't give you any advice. Well, another EA that doesn't perform well in the long term.

Lukasz Machowicz
123
Lukasz Machowicz 2025.09.24 08:34 
 

Uwaga oszust !!!

Robot robi same straty !!!

Rahmat Pradana
844
Reply from developer Rahmat Pradana 2025.09.24 23:54
Thank you for the review Mr Lukasz Machowicz
Semiu Kilaso
1170
Semiu Kilaso 2025.03.09 00:15 
 

Great system actually, it takes time to pass a challenge however, its using a very low risk strategy, no grid or martingale which makes it very sexy

Rahmat Pradana
844
Reply from developer Rahmat Pradana 2025.03.09 04:41
Thank you for the review
Ahmed Yousef
36
Ahmed Yousef 2024.12.18 13:07 
 

It is very good, I recommend it to everyone. 🔥🌹🌹🌹

Rahmat Pradana
844
Reply from developer Rahmat Pradana 2024.12.18 13:46
Thank you Mr Ahmed Yousef for the review, I am very happy to hear it.
Eddie
285
Eddie 2024.06.20 21:35 
 

Great EA. Love the breakout of range concept. After doing testing, what stood out for me was the entry and exiting of trades by the EA. Entry is base on price action which is fantastic and brilliant. Very satisfied with the backtesting results. Thanks to the author for this brilliant EA .

Rahmat Pradana
844
Reply from developer Rahmat Pradana 2024.12.18 13:46
Thank you Mr Eddie for the review, I am very happy to hear it.
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