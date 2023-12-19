MyFundedNext EA Box Session

The trade strategy based on BeakOut Box Session Input Range Start, Range Duration and Range End Time Trading.



The BreakOut Mode:

ONE SIGNAL or TWO SIGNAL ->> Tutorial here



Automatic Calculation Lotsize Mode:

1.Fixed lotsize

2.Based on Money/trade

3.Based on Risk Percent



Day of Week Filter:

Input The Range Filter Based on What do you want to calculate.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Range Size Percent (%)

New Version 2.0

Input Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Points (Risk Reward) ->> Tutorial here

New Version 2.1

Visual color settings (Range line or Range reactangle)

Switch SL_TP Mode

Please do a backtest first and download the demo version. Backtest for at least 2 or 4 years.

If you have any questions, please chat with us.



