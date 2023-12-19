MyFundedNext EA Box Session
- Experts
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Rahmat PradanaHi, I am a professional trader & EA Developer. I can help Forex Trading Account Management - Pass The Challenge Guaranteed.
✅ Full project management from start to finish.
✅ Regular communication is important to me, so let’s keep in touch.
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 14 April 2025
- Activations: 5
The trade strategy based on BeakOut Box Session Input Range Start, Range Duration and Range End Time Trading.
The BreakOut Mode:
ONE SIGNAL or TWO SIGNAL ->> Tutorial here
Automatic Calculation Lotsize Mode:
1.Fixed lotsize
2.Based on Money/trade
3.Based on Risk Percent
Day of Week Filter:
Input The Range Filter Based on What do you want to calculate.
Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Range Size Percent (%)
New Version 2.0
Input Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Points (Risk Reward) ->> Tutorial here
Visual color settings (Range line or Range reactangle)
Switch SL_TP Mode
Please do a backtest first and download the demo version. Backtest for at least 2 or 4 years.
If you have any questions, please chat with us.
Great system actually, it takes time to pass a challenge however, its using a very low risk strategy, no grid or martingale which makes it very sexy