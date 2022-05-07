AIS Bessel Filter

This filter is based on Bessel polynomials. Its main advantage is a small time delay. Another feature of this filter is its high sensitivity to the latest values ​​of the financial time series. Because of this, the indicator highlights active price movements, while smoothing out noise deviations.

In addition to the classic variant, the logarithms of the Bessel coefficients have been added to the indicator as a weighting function. In this case, the indicator turns out to be smoother, but at the same time it may lag when the price moves actively.

When calculating Bessel polynomials, factorials are used. For this reason, the period of the indicator is limited from below and above. When using a normal Bessel filter, it is better to pay attention to the small periods of the indicator. Since with an increase in the period, the behavior of the indicator becomes more and more stable, and the difference becomes less and less noticeable.

The figures show the behavior of both filter types.

Indicator parameters: